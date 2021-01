Assets under Management (AUMs) of the Indian Mutual Fund industry reached all-time high of over Rs.31.0 lakh crore in December 2020, increasing 16.7 per cent y-o-y translating to an asset base addition of Rs.4.4 lakh crore (increased by 3.2 per cent on m-o-m basis).



Story: Shivani Sharma



Design: Pragati Srivastava

