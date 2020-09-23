AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Karnataka withdraws night curfew meant to curb COVID-19 mutant strain
FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from January 1
GDP growth to turn positive in Q3: RBI analysis
Focus on 'Vocal for Local', manufacturing value-added products to create jobs: Piyush Goyal
22 computer operators booked in Gujarat for allegedly siphoning off Rs 7.61 lakh govt funds
CORPORATE
Reliance plans JioPhone relaunch in first quarter of 2021
Moderna expects its coronavirus vaccine to safeguard against UK virus variant
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
JLR remains unaffected by UK port issue, says Tata Motors
EY to hire 9,000 technology professionals in India in 2021
MARKETS
Sensex, Nifty end at record highs; ONGC, RIL, Sun Pharma top gainers
Reliance Industries share rises 3% after Jio adds maximum subscribers in October
Bharti Airtel share rises 3%, here's why
Vodafone Idea shares fall 6% on report of India challenging arbitration ruling in Singapore
This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hits all-time high, rallies 350% in 9 months
MONEY
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
Want to invest in US stocks? Caution warranted!
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
How to get Rs 1 lakh tax deduction beyond section 80-C
INDUSTRY
Reliance plans JioPhone relaunch in first quarter of 2021
RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Subhadra Local Area Bank
Moderna expects its coronavirus vaccine to safeguard against UK virus variant
RBI extends restrictions on Pune-based Anand Co-operative Bank by 6 months
Air India pilots reject 'paltry' 5% roll back in pay cut
TECH
Six months after ban, Indian TikTok stars are dejected and down but not out
Telegram rolls out new voice chat, animated stickers and other features
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset launched, starts at around Rs 45,000
Airtel adds more new subscribers than Reliance Jio for third month in a row as per TRAI data
Fujifilm may unveil GFX 100S medium format camera with 102MP sensor early 2021
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 53: Why crop insurance is losing traction in India
Why 'Bad Bank' is a bad idea for India
From global call centre to world's classroom: Is ed-tech India's next global export?
Future of IT: 4 tech trends define new normal in 2021
Stock markets at record peak: Is it time to hold or fold?
PHOTOS
Dailyhunt, Glance, Nykaa: Startups that became unicorns this year
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Heavy snowfall hits Japan; vehicles stuck, services disrupted
New strain of coronavirus: All you need to know
VIDEOS
03:08
Democracy is present in your imagination, not in reality: Rahul Gandhi
03:07
Infosys is fastest wealth creator; Apple aims car production by 2024
03:44
New, more infectious COVID-19 strain from South Africa found in UK
06:19
Coronavirus: Delhi airport prepares for vaccine storage
03:19
Pollution deaths in India at 1.67 mn; YES BANK teams up with Salesforce
MAGAZINE
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Assets Under Management (AUMs) of the Indian mutual fund industry increased by 10.7 per cent YoY in November 2020. On a month-on-month basis it rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 30 lakh crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Has govt schemes benefitted Covid-19 hit real estate sector?
Railways' freight traffic returns to pre-COVID level; 110 mn tonnes transported
Oil demand declines 3.5% in November
First year premium of life insurers fall 26.9% in November
Two-wheeler sales jump upto 35%, return to pre-COVID level
WPI inflation at nine-month high, stands at 1.55% in Nov
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Reliance plans JioPhone relaunch in first quarter of 2021
RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Subhadra Local Area Bank
PUBG Mobile gets new India team as struggle to return continues
Sensex, Nifty end at record highs; ONGC, RIL, Sun Pharma top gainers
Karnataka withdraws night curfew meant to curb COVID-19 mutant strain
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Airtel adds more new subscribers than Reliance Jio for third month in a row as per TRAI data
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G with Snapdragon 865 chipset launched, starts at around Rs 45,000
Telegram rolls out new voice chat, animated stickers and other features
Six months after ban, Indian TikTok stars are dejected and down but not out
Fujifilm may unveil GFX 100S medium format camera with 102MP sensor early 2021
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE