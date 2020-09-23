AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November - Photos-1
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November

Assets Under Management (AUMs) of the Indian mutual fund industry increased by 10.7 per cent YoY in  November 2020. On a month-on-month basis it rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 30 lakh crore.


