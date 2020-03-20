Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Prohibit cigarette breaks, ban gutka, paan masala: Govt's COVID-19 guidelines for companies
Railways rolls out exclusive Freight Business Development portal for freight clients
Motor Vehicle Rules: E-challans, mobile only for navigation, other rules in place from today
Factory activity surged at fastest pace in September in over 8 years amid COVID-19 relaxations
CORPORATE
PNB reports fraud worth Rs 1,203.26 crore by Sintex Industries
Silver Lake to invest additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail
Digital advertising revenue to surpass television in FY21
Our investments are in positive or neutral impacted categories: SoftBank's Kirthiga Reddy
MARKETS
Gold price rises to Rs 50,300, silver rates at Rs 60,400
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals share makes stellar debut, delivers 115% returns to investors
CAMS share delivers 23% listing gains for investors
Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 600 points, Nifty at 11,415; ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance top gainers
Stocks in news: RIL, Dr Reddy, Lupin, PNB, HDFC
MONEY
BT Insight - Are equities heading for a larger correction?
Federal Bank offers paperless debit card-linked loan for two-wheelers; should you go for it?
Invesco India launches Focused 20 Equity Fund - Should you invest?
BT Insight: Should you wait for FD rates to go up or lock in your money now?
Sebi asks MF houses to establish policy on trade execution, allocation
INDUSTRY
Ahead of festive season, Maruti records 34% jump in passenger vehicle sales in Sept
Bajaj Auto records 10% jump in sales in Sept; exports rise 14% to highest ever at 2.12 lakh units
TECH
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 32: Wage code leaves millions of workers out in cold
Rebooting Economy 31: Will new labour codes protect more workers or less?
Rebooting Economy XXX: Rural India in far deeper crisis than what govt data claims
Economy XXIX: Exposing farmers to unregulated market is more likely to harm them
Migrant crisis: Can rural India handle and support its itinerant returnees?
PHOTOS
How AI-powered analytics is changing the game at French Open
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Keep your WhatsApp data safe with these 6 features
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
Work smart from home with these cutting-edge apps
VIDEOS
08:23
Trump-Biden debate turns into a bitter face-off amid high drama, accusations
03:26
Ambani richest again; India among worst performing economies: Banerjee
01:30
Trump deflects tax allegations during first presidential debate
03:50
Paytm brings back IPL cashback scheme; MSMEs ask for cash flow-based lending
04:27
India's inflation strategy when the pandemic risk is still raging
MAGAZINE
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
Ahead of the festive season, the volume sales of Maruti Suzuki rose 28.5 per cent in September as compared to same month last year. Maruti Suzuki sells hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and SUVs.
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August
Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
Non-life insurance premium grows 10.4% in August
RBI's moratorium helps banks post lower GNPAs, higher profits
Assets Under Management of Indian mutual fund industry increase 1.4%
TECH NEWS
