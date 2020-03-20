Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season - Photos-1
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season, the volume sales of Maruti Suzuki rose 28.5 per cent in September as compared to same month last year. Maruti Suzuki sells hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and SUVs.
