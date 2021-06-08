Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021

Businesstoday
Ocugen pays $15 million to Bharat Biotech for Covaxin rights in Canada
Fix glitches in new income tax e-filing portal: Sitharaman to Infosys, Nilekani
Electronic vouchers for COVID-19 vaccination: How will it help?
Power consumption rises 12.6% to 25.36 billion units in June first week
COVID-19 vaccination: Govt releases revised guidelines, calls for reduction of wastage
Mehul Choksi's 'friend' Barbara Jabarica says he 'flirted' with her, gave fake diamond ring
SEBI bars Franklin Templeton from launching new debt scheme for 2 years, imposes Rs 5 cr fine
Hyatt Regency Mumbai temporarily suspends operations amid fund crunch
Mehul Choksi names 'friend' Babara, Indian agents in his 'abduction' complaint to Antigua Police
Future of remote work: Some employees may change job than go back to office
This Adani Group stock rose 59% in a week, should you buy?
Mrs Bectors Food share climbs over 4% post Q4 earnings
Infosys share gains over 2% after firm wins tech integration contract with Archrock
UCO Bank share jumps 6% after lender seeks removal of PCA tag
Stock Market Updates: Sensex slips 116 points, Nifty in the red
ICICI Prudential Life announces highest-ever bonus of Rs 867 crore for policyholders
Franklin Templeton MF unitholders to get Rs 3,205 crore in fourth tranche
Sebi raises overseas investment limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
Health insurance for black, white, yellow fungus: What you must know
Sovereign gold bonds: Series I records second-highest subscription since launch
Higher interest rates, new schemes for bank customers with at least one vaccine dose
Union Bank Q4 results: Profit after tax recorded at Rs 1,330 cr
RBI slaps Rs 6 cr fine on Bank of India, PNB for contravention of norms
New Income Tax website launches with glitches, now Finance Minister is complaining about it on Twitter
Apple's new App Store guidelines will protect your iPhone against fraud, scammy apps
Mark Zuckerberg is practising throwing spears and his video is now viral
Apple gets Google Lens-like Live Text feature two years after Google launched it
Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chip and 6000mAh battery, prices start at Rs 9,999
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
What does indemnity to foreign vaccines mean for India?
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
05:18
WWDC 2021: Apple announces FaceTime and other software updates
02:14
Jeff Bezos to fly to space; Apple brings FaceTime to Android, Windows
02:52
WB govt launches first drive-through vaccination centre in Kolkata
02:12
Serious shortage of healthcare professionals in rural India amid 2nd wave
02:22
Trials on for new COVID drug; UK PM urges G7 to vaccinate world
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
After sustained acceleration of growth throughout the recovery phase of the first wave of the pandemic, PV sales have nosedived mostly due to supply chain factors. Maruti Suzuki reported a sequential decline of 71 per cent in May.
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter jailed on fraud charges in South Africa
Electronic vouchers for COVID-19 vaccination: How will it help?
COVID-19 takes toll, Baba ka Dhaba owners back in penury
This Adani Group stock rose 59% in a week, should you buy?
Apple's new App Store guidelines will protect your iPhone against fraud, scammy apps
New Income Tax website launches with glitches, now Finance Minister is complaining about it on Twitter
Apple gets Google Lens-like Live Text feature two years after Google launched it
Mark Zuckerberg is practising throwing spears and his video is now viral
Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chip and 6000mAh battery, prices start at Rs 9,999
