Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021

After sustained acceleration of growth throughout the recovery phase of the first wave of the pandemic, PV sales have nosedived mostly due to supply chain factors. Maruti Suzuki reported a sequential decline of 71 per cent in May.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter