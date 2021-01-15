Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020

Businesstoday
No COVID-19 vaccine interchangeability, no shots for pregnant women: Health Ministry
India COVID-19 update: 15,590 fresh cases; recovery rate reaches 96.53%
Brazil says flight to India for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines delayed
Snapdeal, 4 Indian market complexes in US' 'Notorious Markets' list
IT companies' revenues to grow up to 9% on tech demand: ICRA
HCL Q3 profit grows 31.1% to Rs 3,982 cr on momentum in digital, cloud segments
Mother Dairy expands packaged sweets portfolio, eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in 2-3 years
Google completes Fitbit acquisition worth $2.1 billion
Amazon urges SEBI not to approve Future-Reliance deal
Centrum may submit formal bid to acquire PMC Bank next week
YES Bank share falls for third session amid volatile market
Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 amid strong US dollar, weak equities
Bharti Airtel share rises 5% as MSCI to raise weightage in February
Stocks in news: Airtel, SAIL, L&T Infotech, Bharat Dynamics, Strides Pharma, IRCON
Power Finance Corp to launch Rs 5,000 crore bond sale on Jan 15
BT Insight: How to save long-term capital gains on equity mutual funds
IRDAI asks insurers to forge agreements on COVID-19 treatment rates
BT Buzz: How to vaccinate against Bitcoin fever
Life insurance sector's new premium biz falls 3% in Dec
MF investors pull out over Rs 16,000 crore from equity, hybrid schemes in Dec
Toyota plans to pay $180 million to settle US probe
IT companies' revenues to grow up to 9% on tech demand: ICRA
Cyber attacks can plunge India's COVID vaccination drive into pandemonium: experts
Hackers tried to open communication channel with us: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta
RBI sets up panel to suggest regulations on digital lending
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra in 10 points: High India prices, no charger, Exynos 2100, other key details
PIL against WhatsApp's new privacy policy in Delhi HC, says 'violates fundamental rights'
Google completes acquisition of Fitbityear after deal was announced
Google removes loan apps from Play Store over safety policy violations
Samsung Galaxy S21 series to arrive in India on January 29, prices start at Rs 69,999
After a rollercoaster 2020, what should you focus on in 2021?
Three key issues Budget 2021 should focus on
Rebooting Economy 58: The untold story of India's services sector
Rebooting Economy 57: When and how will industry take India to next level of growth?
5 trends shaping the growth of luxury housing in India
Disease X: The unknown threat that can trigger the 'next pandemic'
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Budget 2021: Frequently-used financial terms you need to know
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Donald Trump's most controversial tweets the world won't forget
02:41
Countdown begins for COVID vaccination , PM to inaugurate
02:47
PC sales surge in 2020; Trump impeached over US Capitol siege
13:51
What can we realistically expect from budget 2021?
04:48
Major risks that can disrupt the stock rally, bring down the market
07:40
When will the market rally hit the 1 lakh mark?
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail sales of two wheelers were higher by 11.9% YoY. Volumes sold were similar to November 2020.
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
No COVID-19 vaccine interchangeability, no shots for pregnant women: Health Ministry
YES Bank share falls for third session amid volatile market
James Naismith Google doodle: Google celebrates basketball inventor in latest doodle
India COVID-19 update: 15,590 fresh cases; recovery rate reaches 96.53%
PIL against WhatsApp's new privacy policy in Delhi HC, says 'violates fundamental rights'
