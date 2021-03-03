Auto sales see steady rise in February 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Auto sales see steady rise in February 2021

The market leader Maruti Suzuki promptly met the demand from customers and its sales grew by 8.3% to 1,44,761 units last month, as against 1, 33,702 units in February 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Consumer durables see robust growth in 3QFY21
Consumer durables see robust growth in 3QFY21
India's GDP growth in recovery mode
India's GDP growth in recovery mode
Second advance estimates for agri production highlights
Second advance estimates for agri production highlights
PLI scheme in 10 main sectors; key details
PLI scheme in 10 main sectors; key details
Cement sector: Volume growth turns positive as costs remain low
Cement sector: Volume growth turns positive as costs remain low
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery
FY21 GDP numbers to be out soon; here's what to expect
FY21 GDP numbers to be out soon; here's what to expect
Operating profits recorded double-digit growth in Q3-FY21
Operating profits recorded double-digit growth in Q3-FY21