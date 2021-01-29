Auto sales see uptick in January; Maruti Suzuki leads the pack

Businesstoday
BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021: 6 key expectations of energy sector from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must reduce 'wasteful expenditure' in Budget
Don't tighten policy support amid Covid-19; cut 'wasteful' expenditure: Gita Gopinath
Budget Session: There have been 4-5 mini-budgets in 2020, this one is part of series, says PM Modi
ECONOMY
Sourav Ganguly's condition stable; had good sleep after angioplasty
Farmers' protest: Key Delhi-UP border closed as farmers call for Mahapanchayat at 11 AM
'We count on India': UN chief lauds country's COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Budget 2021: Opposition to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament
Budget 2021: Centre likely to lay out plan to boost oilseeds output, cut veg oil imports
CORPORATE
US approves Boeing offer to sell F-15EX fighter jets to IAF
Swaminathan Janakiraman, Aswini Kumar Tewari take charge as SBI MDs
TVS Motor Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 266 crore
IndiGo Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 620 crore, revenue down 50% on limited capacity utilisation
iPhone 12 series, older iPhone models help Apple double its business in India
MARKETS
Sensex, Nifty on course to end five-session losing streak as investors eye Budget 2021
Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.01 per dollar amid positive equities
IRFC share lists at 4% discount to issue price
TVS Motor share hits 52-week high as firm reports highest ever net profit in Q3
Stocks in news: Maruti, TVS Motor, IRCTC, GHCL, Cummins, Pidilite, Tata Chemicals
MONEY
BT Insight: Simplicity, liquidity key features of IRDA's Saral Pension Yojana
Taxpayers' Budget 2021 wishlist: COVID exemptions, standard capital gains rates and more
Budget 2021: Expect 'wild card entry' on NRI residential status
Irdai to have panel for separate payments of vehicles, insurance premium
Harassment in fintech loan recovery: Why onus is on borrowers too
INDUSTRY
5G path simplified by reducing notice period to 6 months: Govt
COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute seeks nod to conduct local trials for Novavax jab
General Motors plans to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars by 2035
Coronavirus pandemic: Regular international flights likely to resume from summer
Airtel beats Jio in subscriber additions for 4th straight month; Voda-Idea continues to lose
OPINION
Budget 2021: Common man's wishlist in pandemic times
How can Budget 2021 unleash greater potential for healthcare and pharma sector
Budget 2021: What to expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third act
Budget 2021: GST waiver, level-playing field; what agri sector expects from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?
Budget 2021: 3 key areas govt needs to focus on
VIDEOS
Union Budget: What's working, what's not for India's economy
India fought the pandemic, helped 150 countries: PM Modi
WEF: India's agriculture minister highlights ways to strengthen agri-infrastructure
Jobs, livelihood, infrastructure: What is FM's top agenda for Budget 2021?
Reliance signs $15mn deal; Gates on how to stop next pandemic
MAGAZINE
Auto sales see uptick in January; Maruti Suzuki leads the pack
Maruti Suzuki India expected to sold 166,676 units in January 2021 against 1, 54,123 in January 2020 recording a growth of 8% on y-o-y basis.
BT NEWSFLICKS
Domestic natural gas production declines 15.9% during 9M-FY21
Indian stock exchanges ranked 9th globally in number of IPOs in 2020
How badly did COVID-19 impact air traffic in FY21?
Domestic crude oil prod falls 5.7% in 9M-FY21
Brokerages expect Nifty 50 Q3 earnings to gain momentum
Diesel sees decline, petrol reports demand growth in December
Which sectors have seen recovery in jobs post-Covid?
Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high
TECH NEWS
5G path simplified by reducing notice period to 6 months: Govt
WHO issues road map to tackle neglected tropical diseases till 2030
Budget 2021: 6 key expectations of energy sector from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
COVID-19 can impact sperm quality, reduce fertility in men, claims study
Sourav Ganguly's condition stable; had good sleep after angioplasty
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Reddit users beat Wall Street hedge funds, then Robinhood blocked trading in GameStop, Nokia shares
Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 global launch for February 8
Signal rolls out customized wallpapers and other features
Tim Cook takes dig at Facebook practices, blasted apps that collect too much personal info
Xiaomi announces Mi Air Charge, futuristic tech can charge devices remotely
