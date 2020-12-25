Businesstoday
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8% and 5.7% during the last two fortnights reflecting subdued demand and risk aversion in the banking system.
SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
