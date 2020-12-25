Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November

Bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8% and 5.7% during the last two fortnights reflecting subdued demand and risk aversion in the banking system.

SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Has govt schemes benefitted Covid-19 hit real estate sector?
Has govt schemes benefitted Covid-19 hit real estate sector?