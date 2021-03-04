Bank credit growth remains subdued in January 2021 - Photos-1
Bank credit growth remains subdued in January 2021

Gross bank credit increased by 6 per cent in Jan 2021 from a year-ago level. Outstanding credit as of January 2021 was Rs 95 lakh crore.
