Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Indian prisons, Nirav Modi's mental health in focus at extradition case hearing
EPFO to pay interest in two instalments; raises deposit linked insurance benefits to Rs 7 lakh
Drastic drop in average spend, need to work on consumer confidence: Satyendar Jain
Banks catalysts for economic revival, should focus on welfare: Nirmala Sitharaman
COVID-19 vaccine trials shot in the dark: 1 ill among 50,000 volunteers halts Oxford-AstraZeneca trials
CORPORATE
Bela Bajaria to lead Netflix Global TV; Cindy Holland to exit
Three strong businesses for smooth succession at Ambani family
I-T Dept releases refunds worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore to 27.55 lakh taxpayers
IIFL Home Finance sanctions loans worth Rs 7,000 crore for 42,500 PMAY-CLSS beneficiaries
KKR to follow Silver Lake? PE firm may invest $1.5 billion in Reliance's retail biz
MARKETS
Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 151 times on Day 3
Sensex closes 171 points down, Nifty at 11,278; SBI, Bajaj Finserv top losers
Bharat Dynamics shares down 18% in two days; here's why
RIL share price up nearly 2% after Silver Lake picks stake in Reliance Retail
Route Mobile IPO: Issue subscribed 42% on Day 1 so far
MONEY
Max Life's COVID rider to offer Rs 2 lakh diagnosis, Rs 10 lakh death benefit at Rs 2,710
Income Tax dept enables banks to check ITR filing status of PAN holders
BT Insight: RBI moratorium over; should you restructure your loan now?
Insurance for dogs! Bajaj Allianz launches new policy for pet canines
I-T refunds worth Rs 95,853 crore issued to over 25.55 lakh taxpayers in FY20
INDUSTRY
DCGI notice to Serum Institute after AstraZeneca halts Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials
Public sector bank services at doorstep; govt rolls out new banking features
How banks will restructure your home and auto loans
Banks catalysts for economic revival, should focus on welfare: Nirmala Sitharaman
54 mining projects of Coal India Ltd running behind schedule
TECH
Realme Watch S Pro leaked details show it could be serious competition
Redmi 9i to launch in India on September 15, exclusively on mi.com, Flipkart
Reliance Jio may launch 10 crore low-cost Android smartphones in December 2020
Flipkart onboards 50,000 kirana stores ahead of festive season, Big Billion Days sale
Sniper India is a new game that lets you shoot enemies in Indian cities, now available on Android
OPINION
What is a power market coupler and does India really need it?
Rebooting Economy XXIV: 7 critical GST flaws govt needs to address at the earliest
Rebooting Economy XXIII: What stops India from taking care of its crisis-hit workers?
Rebooting Economy XXII: Why is India reluctant to provide unemployment allowance?
How to predict consumer behavior in a post-COVID-19 world
PHOTOS
What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest?
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Measures suggested by Raghuram Rajan to save the economy
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
VIDEOS
04:13
Fight against COVID: Oxford trials pause globally, India trials on
00:35
India vaccine trials have not been stopped yet: Serum's Poonawalla
02:52
Govt to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC; Apple to reveal lineup on Sept 15
04:53
Bicycle sales go up amid pandemic as India eases COVID-19 lockdown
11:01
Mini Stimulus amid festive season will have steroid effect: CEA Subramanian
MAGAZINE
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
The outstanding bank gross credit stood at 91.5 lakh crore as of 31 July 2020, registering a growth of 6.9 per cent from last year same period.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Gold prices soar 7% in August as economic uncertainty continues
COVID-19 impact: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in June quarter
Area sown under kharif crops increases to 108 million hectares
COVID-19 impact: Investment banking activity slows down in 2020
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Yuvraj Singh decides to end his retirement; writes to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly
Indian, Chinese troops hold outposts only 200m apart in Rezang La pass
DCGI notice to Serum Institute after AstraZeneca halts Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials
Bela Bajaria to lead Netflix Global TV; Cindy Holland to exit
Indian prisons, Nirav Modi's mental health in focus at extradition case hearing
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Realme Watch S Pro leaked details show it could be serious competition
Redmi 9i to launch in India on September 15, exclusively on mi.com, Flipkart
Reliance Jio may launch 10 crore low-cost Android smartphones in December 2020
Flipkart onboards 50,000 kirana stores ahead of festive season, Big Billion Days sale
Sniper India is a new game that lets you shoot enemies in Indian cities, now available on Android
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE