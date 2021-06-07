Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April

Total aircraft movement in April 2021 recorded a growth of 2,511 per cent on y-o-y basis.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
These sectors underperformed in April 2021