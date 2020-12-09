Cargo traffic shrinks over 10% YoY in Apr-Nov 2020

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
IIP data: Industry output grows 3.6% in October
'New Parliament building foundation on ruins of a liberal democracy,' says P Chidambaram
AstraZeneca to test combining coronavirus vaccine with Sputnik V shot
NCP chief Sharad Pawar tells Centre: 'Don't test tolerance of farmers'
India's new farm bills 'flawed', 'detrimental to farmers': Kaushik Basu
CORPORATE
Blackstone to acquire Piramal Glass for $1 billion
Mellody Hobson becomes first African-American woman to chair Starbucks board
IT system resolution could take up to 3 months: HDFC Bank
'Structure your thoughts': Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal tells budding entrepreneurs
Walmart to export $10 billion of India-made goods each year by 2027
MARKETS
IRCTC OFS ends today: Will shareholders gain from current level?
Sensex ends above 46K, Nifty at 13,513; ONGC SBI, NTPC top gainers
Ircon International share rises over 9% as firm wins Rs 900-crore order from NHAI
Airbnb stock jumps 143% on debut; should you invest?
This stock jumped 25% in 3 sessions; did you miss the rally?
MONEY
New Wage Code: How your salary structure will change
Highest ever equity MF outflows in November, but overall AUM at record high
Soon you can pay Rs 5,000 without a PIN through contactless payment
Policybazaar announces insurance products that cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
INDUSTRY
Indigenous mRNA COVID vaccine gets regulator nod for human trials
Crude oil futures fall as demand slumps
ADB rolls out $9 billion COVID-19 vaccine initiative for developing member countries
Bengaluru-based Bounce to add 4,000 e-scooters to fleet by February
South Korean storage company Superfreeze readies warehouse for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
TECH
Apple could bring Touch ID back under future iPhone display
Pornhub users will no longer be able to make payments using Mastercard, Visa
Realme Narzo 30 series launch said to be in January next year
Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro: Everything we know about Xiaomi's next flagship phones
Apple employees likely to work from home till June 2021, says CEO Tim Cook
OPINION
New Wage Code: How your salary structure will change
Rebooting Economy 51: Where is India's vision, plan for sustained agriculture growth and farmers' welfare?
Are social media platforms obligated to protect free speech and expression?
Precarious workers: Not companies but employees are biggest casualties of gross corporate frauds in India
Rebooting Economy 50: Economic reforms for whom and for what?
PHOTOS
SCAM 1992 TO PATAAL LOK: TOP 10 INDIAN WEB SERIES OF 2020
Cargo traffic shrinks over 10% YoY in Apr-Nov 2020
Why Venice is submerged despite a newly-installed flood barrier
All segments of automobiles except tractors witnessed positive growth m-o-m
Famous faces who will take the vaccine to promote public confidence
VIDEOS
02:57
Farmers intensify protests, threaten to block railway tracks
07:43
PM launches work for new parliament building with hi-tech facilities
03:12
Farmers reject Centre's proposal; Google's top-searched terms of 2020
03:42
Farmers reject govt proposal, to intensify protests nationwide
04:33
The need for corporate-backed banks for funding infra and MSMEs
MAGAZINE
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
Cargo traffic at India's 12 major ports, which handle a little more than half the country's maritime transport activity, declined by 10.5% to 414 mn tonnes during April-November 20 compared with same period last year.
more
All segments of automobiles except tractors witnessed positive growth m-o-m
Insolvency cases drop 85% in H1FY21
In Apr-Sept 2020, FDI inflows into India reach $722 billion
Consumer durables index sees 39.1% fall y-o-y in H1FY21
RBI, ratings agencies revise FY21 GDP forecast upwards
Gold trend in 2020: Prices spike, demand slumps
COVID-19 impacts central govt's revenue in FY21
Bank credit growth in October decelerates to 5.6%
