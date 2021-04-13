Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021

Container volumes grew 31% Y-o-Y to 15.8 million tonnes in March 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
New investment announcements tank in FY21
New investment announcements tank in FY21
India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March
India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March
India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21
India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21