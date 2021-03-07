Cement sector: Volume growth turns positive as costs remain low - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Cement sector: Volume growth turns positive as costs remain low

Net sales of cement industry increased 7 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis and 16 % on quarter on quarter in Q3FY21.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery
FY21 GDP numbers to be out soon; here's what to expect
FY21 GDP numbers to be out soon; here's what to expect
Operating profits recorded double-digit growth in Q3-FY21
Operating profits recorded double-digit growth in Q3-FY21
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check