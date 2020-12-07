Consumer durables index sees 39.1% fall y-o-y in H1FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Supreme Court slams Centre over Central Vista project, allows foundation stone laying ceremony on Dec 10
GST investigators discover fraudulent transactions of Rs 290.70 crore
PM Modi inaugurates Phase One of Agra Metro construction
Bharat Bandh': Transport services, essential supplies likely to be affected in Delhi on Tuesday
PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress on Tuesday
CORPORATE
Zalando CEO Rubin Ritter resigns to prioritise wife's career
Franklin Templeton MF to conduct e-voting for 6 shut schemes on Dec 26-28
NTPC offers to buy back its masala bonds worth Rs 4,000 crore from lenders
Walmart gears up for $10 billion Flipkart IPO in US
CAIT urges ED to take 'strict action' against Amazon over predatory pricing
MARKETS
Sensex ends at record high, Nifty closes above 13,350 for first time
Wipro share rallied 63% under new CEO Thierry Delaporte, highest among peers
Why Tata Chemicals share surged 7% in intraday trade
HDFC Bank share falls 2% after Moody's terms outages 'credit negative'
Why IRCTC share has gained 26% in three sessions
MONEY
Soon you can pay Rs 5,000 without a PIN through contactless payment
Policybazaar announces insurance products that cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
When to claim tax benefit on home loan and HRA both
BT Insight: Want insurance for medical tests, dental treatment? Check out these options
INDUSTRY
Reliance Jio's slowing subscriber growth is a warning sign for Airtel, Vodafone Idea; here's how
Indigo to refund tickets cancelled due to COVID-19 before Jan 31
As promised, SII has applied for emergency use nod before 2020: Adar Poonawalla
Corporates in banking? Not a bad idea, thinks HDFC Bank ex-boss Aditya Puri
Vodafone Idea gives extra month's salaries to all employees; here's why
TECH
Asus ROG Phone 3 now down to Rs 44,999 along with HDFC Bank discount in Flipkart sale
Google spied on, wrongly fired two US employees, says Federal Labour Agency
Xiaomi to launch 4K QLED TV in India in December
Nokia 3.4 said to launch in mid-December in India
MPL ropes in YouTube star Amit Bhadana as brand ambassador
OPINION
Are social media platforms obligated to protect free speech and expression?
Precarious workers: Not companies but employees are biggest casualties of gross corporate frauds in India
Rebooting Economy 50: Economic reforms for whom and for what?
How the LTC amendment can boost the economies of J&K, Northeast
Rebooting Economy 48: Do tax numbers show a healthier economy?
PHOTOS
Consumer durables index sees 39.1% fall y-o-y in H1FY21
The technologies being used for making COVID-19 vaccine
RBI, ratings agencies revise FY21 GDP forecast upwards
ITR FY20: Simple ways to save income tax
Gold trend in 2020: Prices spike, demand slumps
VIDEOS
01:41
Historic moment for UK as first COVID vaccine doses arrive in hospitals
02:41
Jio-Google Android phone launch delayed; Dabur, Marico approach ASCI
04:09
Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh'; Opposition parties extend support
01:50
ED seizes Mallya's assets; FB to remove false claims about COVID vaccines;
06:47
COVID vaccine could be ready in the next few weeks: PM Modi
MAGAZINE
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
Consumer durables index sees 39.1% fall y-o-y in H1FY21
ACs, essentially a seasonal product and heavily dependent on summer season for sales, witnessed a sharp decrease in production by 79% in H1FY21 to 3.4 lakh units from 16.2 lakh units in H1FY20.
STORY: SHIVANI SHARMA
DESIGN: PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
