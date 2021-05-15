Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%

Businesstoday
COVID-19 crisis: Chhattisgarh asks all 28 districts to extend lockdown till May 31
Air India to fly in 35 tonnes of zeolite used in oxygen production plants from Rome
FM Sitharaman to chair 43rd GST Council meet on May 28 as states seek enhanced compensation amid COVID-19 rage
Delhi Police arrest 15 people, files 17 FIRs over posters critical of PM Modi
Delhi reports 6,500 daily COVID cases, positivity rate dips to 11%; govt to start oxygen concentrator bank
Google, Apple, Amazon, 27 other tech giants push to protect work permits for H-1B spouses
JP Morgan allocates $3.8 mn in aid for India employees amid COVID-19
Bata India appoints ex-Britannia COO Gunjan Shah as CEO
COVID-19 update: Govt eases public procurement rules for supplies till September 30
Mindspace REIT to distribute Rs 285 crore as dividend, interest to unitholders
PowerGrid InvIT slips after debut at 4% premium to IPO price
RIL share rises after Jio announces two special offers
Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile session; Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle India top gainers
UPL share hits 52-week high on strong Q4 earnings
Polycab India share hits all-time high post Q4 earnings
Analysts see gold at Rs 56,500 in 12 months. Is it a good time to buy?
Mutual Funds on buying spree for 2nd straight month; invest Rs 5,526 cr in stocks in April
Don't see major impact on Q1 earnings due to COVID-19 second wave: SBI General Insurance
Life insurers' new business premium jumps 45% to Rs 9,739 crore in April
COVID-19 impact: LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements
Cyclone Tauktae: IndiGo, Vistara say flights to be impacted as thunderstorm rages on
When will international flights resume in India? Check out details
COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech dispatches Covaxin to Gujarat, Kerala, 5 other states
Fuel rates up for eighth time since May 4; petrol, diesel prices cross Rs 100 in these cities
Hyundai plans on investing $7.4 bn in US by 2025 on EVs, production facilities
Poco M3 Pro 5G launch on May 19: Specs, features, India price and everything we know so fa
Apple, Google's COVID-19 tracing tech saved thousands of lives in UK, about time India gets it too
Apple employee fired for calling women shit in his book, claims Apple knew about his writings
Google partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX for its Starlink satellite Internet service
Crypto exchange Binance under investigation for facilitating illegal Bitcoin trades
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
COVID-19: Factors that pose a threat to India's economic recovery
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
WhatsApp's privacy policy deadline: Everything we know so far
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
Keep an eye out for Twitter's new and upcoming features in 2021
05:10
Govt's new advice on gap between jabs; Is it backed by science?
04:03
COVID second wave: China sending poor quality oxygen units to India
03:10
Bharat Biotech to share Covaxin formula; Dr Fauci on vaccine dose gap
03:46
Fourth COVID wave hits Japan with more infectious variants
02:58
Bitcoin plunges to $50,000; OYO moves to 4-day workweek
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
India's headline inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) moderated in April 2021. The growth in inflation (year-on-year) for the month at 4.29%, was the lowest in three months.
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
Second wave casts doubt over India's double digit GDP growth
How has RERA fared four years since rollout
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
