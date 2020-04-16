Core industries contract fastest in 8 years, in March 2020 - Photos-1
Core industries contract fastest in 8 years, in March 2020

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the index of industrial production (IIP) basket. In March 2020, the production in the eight core industries contracted at the fastest pace in the past 8 years. Eight core sector output contracted by 6.5 per cent after registering persistent growth in the past 4 months. During the month, apart from coal, eight sectors have witnessed contractions due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Shivani Sharma

*(Eight core industries - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, Electricity)
