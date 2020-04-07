Coronavirus outbreak: Who have made highest donations?

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have combined committed Rs 1,500 crore towards coronavirus relief work. Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata committed Rs 500 crore towards manufacturing of personal protective equipment, respiratory systems, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities and training of health workers. Following which, Tata Sons announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards coronavirus fund. This is by far the biggest contribution by a business group in India. Out of the total fund, Rs 500 crore has been contributed towards PM-CARES fund.





