Coronavirus sends M-Cap of top 50 companies plummeting - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus sends M-Cap of top 50 companies plummeting

The ongoing pandemic is having a major impact on business enterprises worldwide, as they grapple with weak demand and brace for recession.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Companies that make India third-largest solar market in the world
Companies that make India third-largest solar market in the world
The Impact of nationwide lockdown on digital payments in India
The Impact of nationwide lockdown on digital payments in India
India replaces Russia in military spending in 2019
India replaces Russia in military spending in 2019
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India