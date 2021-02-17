Countries with biggest crude oil reserves

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Govt ring fences Air India, BPCL, BEML from investors with China, Pak link
Indian workforce among most resilient in world, says ADP study
PM Modi calls for lower import dependence as petrol prices touch Rs 100
India to clear new investment proposals from China post Ladakh disengagement
No efficacy data on India's COVID vaccines against South African, Brazilian variants, say scientists
CORPORATE
Bharti Airtel to acquire Warburg Pincus' 20% stake in DTH arm for Rs 3,126 crore
India Inc's profits touch another high in Q3; finserv leads, manufacturing bleeds
Citigroup can't recover Revlon payouts after $900 million gaffe: US court
Amazon documents disclose secret strategy to dodge India regulators
Ind-Ra updates Vedanta's credit outlook to stable on better liquidity position
MARKETS
Wall Street falters at open with Fed minutes in focus
Top losers today: Nestle, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv fall up to 3%
Sensex ends 400 points lower, Nifty at 15,208; Nestle, Bajaj twins, Asian Paints, Maruti top losers
Lodha Developers files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 2,500-crore IPO
'Bitcoin will touch $100,000 soon, it's not a bubble,' say cryptocurrency experts
MONEY
ITR filing: Failed to submit investment proofs? You can still save taxes
Irdai asks insurance firms to issue Digilocker to policyholders
SBI Mutual Fund to distribute Rs 9,122 crore to unitholders of Franklin's 6 shut schemes
Income tax pampers senior citizens with extra benefits; here's the list
NPS schemes delivered 23% returns in last year; what to expect in future?
INDUSTRY
No billing problems at pumps as petrol prices breach Rs 100-mark, say dealers
Citigroup can't recover Revlon payouts after $900 million gaffe: US court
Skoda Kushaq to premiere on March 18; to compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
Apollo Hospitals, Anatomiz3D collaborate to make 3D printed implants for surgeries
Ashok Leyland increases sourcing of clean energy to 60% for countrywide operations
TECH
Twitter introduces voice DMs in India
Canon releases Photo Culling app for Apple iOS users
Vi rolls out live TV channels on web version of its Vi Movies and TV service, adds 25 profiles to app
Moto G30, Moto G10 launched: Price, key specs, and all other details you must know
ACT Fibernet increases data benefits, FUP limit on some broadband plans in Bengaluru
OPINION
How I will drive my business differently in COVID-19 times? An investor's point of view
Rebooting Economy 67: Set the record straight before setting up a Bad Bank
How logistics players can secure a robust supply chain for COVID-19 vaccination drive
From launch to growth: Why incubators need to re-strategise in post-covid world
Enabling SMBs with technology: Top trends, guidelines for 2021
PHOTOS
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs
COVID-19: Centre issues fresh SOPs for the workplace
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check
What's the impact of COVID-19 on world trade?
VIDEOS
03:09
Opting for new tax regime? Think twice
02:28
Another lockdown likely in Mumbai; Tata to buy stake in BigBasket
04:31
Toolkit conspiracy: Delhi Police digs deeper, looks into Nikita Jacob's role
01:08
BMC mulls local lockdown as Mumbai witnesses fresh spike in COVID cases
33:40
Business Today honours firms and business leaders of Tamil Nadu
MAGAZINE
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
At 303 thousand million barrels, Venezuela has the biggest proven crude oil reserve in the world. At the current rate of production, Venezuela has enough reserves to last more than 500 years.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check
What's the impact of COVID-19 on world trade?
India Inc employees to get a 6.4% average salary hike in 2021
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
How financial market performed in January 2021
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Twitter introduces voice DMs in India
Bharti Airtel to acquire Warburg Pincus' 20% stake in DTH arm for Rs 3,126 crore
How I will drive my business differently in COVID-19 times? An investor's point of view
Govt ring fences Air India, BPCL, BEML from investors with China, Pak link
Wall Street falters at open with Fed minutes in focus
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Twitter introduces voice DMs in India
Canon releases Photo Culling app for Apple iOS users
Vi rolls out live TV channels on web version of its Vi Movies and TV service, adds 25 profiles to app
ACT Fibernet increases data benefits, FUP limit on some broadband plans in Bengaluru
Moto G30, Moto G10 launched: Price, key specs, and all other details you must know
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE