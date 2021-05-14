Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations

Businesstoday
Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 5,000 cr assistance to auto, taxi drivers hit by COVID-19 lockdown
Kerala caps prices of medical items needed for COVID treatment
Class 12th examination: Plea in SC to cancel exams amid COVID-19 surge
Air cooler industry feels the heat due to COVID wave II
SEBI extends timeline for REITs, InvITs regulatory compliances
Bata India appoints ex-Britannia COO Gunjan Shah as CEO
COVID-19 update: Govt eases public procurement rules for supplies till September 30
Mindspace REIT to distribute Rs 285 crore as dividend, interest to unitholders
Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ discourage password sharing
L&T profit rises 21% to Rs 11,583 crore in FY21; board proposes Rs 18 final dividend
PowerGrid InvIT slips after debut at 4% premium to IPO price
RIL share rises after Jio announces two special offers
Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile session; Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle India top gainers
UPL share hits 52-week high on strong Q4 earnings
Polycab India share hits all-time high post Q4 earnings
Analysts see gold at Rs 56,500 in 12 months. Is it a good time to buy?
Mutual Funds on buying spree for 2nd straight month; invest Rs 5,526 cr in stocks in April
Don't see major impact on Q1 earnings due to COVID-19 second wave: SBI General Insurance
Life insurers' new business premium jumps 45% to Rs 9,739 crore in April
COVID-19 impact: LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements
COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech dispatches Covaxin to Gujarat, Kerala, 5 other states
Fuel rates up for eighth time since May 4; petrol, diesel prices cross Rs 100 in these cities
Hyundai plans on investing $7.4 bn in US by 2025 on EVs, production facilities
COVID-19 vaccine: Here's why Russia is struggling to make Sputnik V doses
COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi govt urges Serum Institute to 'come to rescue' after it runs out of Covaxin
Google partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX for its Starlink satellite Internet service
Crypto exchange Binance under investigation for facilitating illegal Bitcoin trades
ESPL 2021: India Today Gaming announces ESports Premier League, its first tournament for 2021
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition with sapphire glass launched
Battlegrounds Mobile may retain Royale Passes, skins, and UCs from PUBG Mobile global version
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
WhatsApp's privacy policy deadline: Everything we know so far
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
Keep an eye out for Twitter's new and upcoming features in 2021
Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March
Five sectors of the economy that have been hit by the second wave
Govt's new advice on gap between jabs; Is it backed by science?
COVID second wave: China sending poor quality oxygen units to India
Bharat Biotech to share Covaxin formula; Dr Fauci on vaccine dose gap
Fourth COVID wave hits Japan with more infectious variants
Bitcoin plunges to $50,000; OYO moves to 4-day workweek
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
The United States is leading when it comes to vaccinations. It has inoculated 29.6 per cent people with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while another 11.6 per cent have been administered the first dose.
Google partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX for its Starlink satellite Internet service
ESPL 2021: India Today Gaming announces ESports Premier League, its first tournament for 2021
Crypto exchange Binance under investigation for facilitating illegal Bitcoin trades
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition with sapphire glass launched
Amazon launches Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 2nd generation models with improved cameras
