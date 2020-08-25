COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Average income of MGNREGA workers doubles to Rs 1,000 during coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus vaccine news: Russia approaches India for production; Novavax starts trials
Coronavirus tests per million reach 26,685 in India; positivity rate down to 8.60%
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of Indian students; calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi court frames charges against 36 foreigners from 14 countries
CORPORATE
Cutting consolidated debt to zero in 3 years top priority: Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran
PNB fraud case: Interpol issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's wife
Urban Company announces $5 million-ESOP sale programme
COVID-19 crisis: Credit Suisse to close 37 bank branches in Switzerland
Adani's bid to acquire stake in Mumbai airport faces new hurdle
MARKETS
Tata Motors share ends higher as firm aims to become debt-free in three years
Jhunjhunwala to buy 50 lakh shares of Va Tech Wabag, stock closes higher
Sensex ends 44 points higher, Nifty at 11,472; IndusInd Bank, SBI top gainers
Lupin share rises 5% on USFDA approval for asthma drug
Allcargo Logistics share jumps 20% on delisting proposal
MONEY
LIC launches Jeevan Akshay-VII annuity plan; check out details
GST slashed tax rates doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 crore: Finance Ministry
Workers to get 50% wage after 30 days of unemployment; rules eased for ESIC members
Millennials' next big concern -- health insurance
Looking to boost your health cover? Consider super over standard top-up plans
INDUSTRY

Massive rise in bank frauds in India; jump 2.5 times to Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY20
RBI banks on startups for employment generation, economic growth
RBI fears moratorium to take a toll on banks' financial health

TECH
HMD Global launches Nokia 5.3 in India; check price, specifications, features
Tim Cook who introduced Apple Watch and Airpods, completes 9 years as Apple CEO
Google Drive bug may allow hackers to fool users into downloading malware
Oppo A53 with 5000mAh battery launched: India price, specifications, and features
Nokia C3, Nokia 150, and Nokia 125 launched as HMD Global expands India portfolio
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XX: Do developed economies depend on private schooling and funding for quality education?
COVID-19 impact on handicrafts sector: A struggle that only got harder
Rebooting Economy XIX: How India relies on low-paid ad hoc teachers for schooling children
The ups and ups of India's digital journey
MFIs revival: Does India really need a new microfinance institution?
PHOTOS
What philanthropist Bill Gates has predicted for ongoing pandemic
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
Jio Pay: All you need to know about Reliance's new payments app
Nifty 50 companies' sales, profitability decline; healthcare, tech stand out
Why the iconic American bike Harley Davidson failed in India
VIDEOS
03:13
Kalyan Jewellers files for IPO, largest by an Indian jeweller
01:36
Death toll climbs to five as rescuers search for survivors in Raigad building collapse
03:12
Kalyan Jewellers files for Rs 1,750 cr IPO; Usain Bolt tests COVID positive
05:13
Need For Financial Resolution Authority after bailouts of Yes Bank,IDBI
03:55
Serum Institute gets priority manufacturing license for vaccine
MAGAZINE
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
Demand for office space in Q2 CY'20 was 75 per cent lower than the preceding quarter, and 66 per cent less than Q4 CY'19.
Nifty 50 companies' sales, profitability decline; healthcare, tech stand out
Banks sanction Rs 1.5 lakh crore under emergency credit scheme to MSMEs
COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival
COVID-19 impact: Exports decline 30% in first four months of FY21
Electricity demand, generation improve in July as economy 'unlocks'
India's foreign trade slips into deficit once again in July
Low demand and other emerging trends in Indian debt market
Retail inflation for July 2020 rose to a 4-month high of 6.9%
