COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore

COVID-19 crisis: Delhi Metro resumes operations after 5-month hiatus
Chandrayaan-3 launch may take place in early 2021; mission will not have orbiter: Jitendra Singh
Fire onboard oil tanker off Sri Lanka's eastern waters extinguished: Navy
PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to resume in UK court from tomorrow
Govt to guide BPCL buyers on employee protection, asset stripping
Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme: HDFC approves Rs 47,000 cr home loans to 2 lakh buyers
Tata Steel back to 100 per cent productivity: CEO TV Narendran
90% of China's Sinovac employees, families took experimental coronavirus vaccine: CEO
Eight of top-10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 lakh crore in m-cap; ICICI, RIL worst hit
Happiest Minds IPO opens; here are 7 things to know
Happiest Minds IPO: Rs 316 crore raised via anchor investors
Jubilant Industries share falls 7% on Rs 310-crore loss in Q1
Sensex down over 600 points, Nifty at 11,333 on global selloff
L&T share falls 2% despite winning defence contract from govt
Income Tax dept enables banks to check ITR filing status of PAN holders
BT Insight: RBI moratorium over; should you restructure your loan now?
Insurance for dogs! Bajaj Allianz launches new policy for pet canines
I-T refunds worth Rs 95,853 crore issued to over 25.55 lakh taxpayers in FY20
Interest on delayed GST payments to be charged on net tax liability from September 1
No four-day week needed to save jobs: Volkswagen
RedX premium plan: Vodafone Idea gets time till Sept 8 to respond to show-cause notice
FADA to bring major auto industry bodies together to engage with govt on long-standing issues
Rs 500 fine for commuters without face mask: Noida Metro
Vodafone Idea gets time till Sep 8 to respond to TRAI's show cause notice
Airtel launches Xstream Bundle, includes Xstream Fiber along with Xstream Box
Honor Watch GS Pro with more than 100 workout modes launched
WhatsApp improves Payments, adds new voice calling features for iOS users
FAU-G is the next PUBG! Akshay Kumar unveils 'Made in India' online game
Realme Narzo 20 series confirmed at IFA 2020
Rebooting Economy XXIV: 7 critical GST flaws govt needs to address at the earliest
Rebooting Economy XXIII: What stops India from taking care of its crisis-hit workers?
Rebooting Economy XXII: Why is India reluctant to provide unemployment allowance?
How to predict consumer behavior in a post-COVID-19 world
Rebooting Economy XXI: Will NEP 2020 bring quality and equity in education?
Top economies that have suffered worst GDP fall due to COVID-19
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
How will telecom firms pay AGR dues in the next 10 years?
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Coronavirus vaccine: Which companies are the frontrunners?
02:23
India likely to beat Brazil with record surge in COVID cases
01:17
Situation has been quite nasty: Trump on India- China tensions
02:25
Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff
01:12
Bars to reopen in Delhi from Sept 9, operate at 50% capacity
04:06
How ban on apps will impact Chinese businesses
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
Centre's financial accounts for the first four months of FY21 highlight sharp decline in income, and an increase in expenditure, which has led to significant widening of fiscal deficit.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
Airtel launches Xstream Bundle, includes Xstream Fiber along with Xstream Box
Honor Watch GS Pro with more than 100 workout modes launched
WhatsApp improves Payments, adds new voice calling features for iOS users
FAU-G is the next PUBG! Akshay Kumar unveils 'Made in India' online game
Realme Narzo 20 series confirmed at IFA 2020
