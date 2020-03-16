Covid-19 Impact: India's GDP for 2020-21 could slump to 2-3%

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Coronavirus: Mumbai makes masks compulsory in public places; violators to be punished
Coronavirus in UK: PM Boris Johnson stable; still in ICU
Coronavirus: Flight restrictions to be lifted once situation is in control, says Puri
Coronavirus in West Bengal: Seven hotspots identified, says Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus: Use face masks in public places; join war against COVID-19, says Maharashtra CM
CORPORATE
Coronavirus: Is Indian FMCG, retail industry heading towards a supply-chain reinvention?
Footwear majors Bata, Liberty, others conserving cash to bounce back after coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown: Uber teams up with Flipkart to deliver essentials in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi
Coronavirus crisis: HGS offers telephone triage services to support COVID-19 patients
SBI cuts savings rate by 25 bps on all deposits, MCLR by 35 bps
MARKETS
Aurobindo Pharma share slips 4.5% on class action suit in US
Coronavirus: Gold prices ease on firm dollar, signs of COVID-19 slowdown
US pushes back on call by OPEC to join big oil output cuts
Va Tech Wabag stock hits 5% upper circuit on winning contract in Bahrain
Rupee vs dollar: Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 against rising American currency
MONEY
Coronavirus loan moratorium - how to pause, continue or get refund for EMIs
How to make your financial portfolio coronavirus-proof
How insurance industry is dealing with coronavirus woes
Coronavirus linked insurance claims trickle in; have you bought a policy yet?
Save taxes while you can! You still have till June 30 to invest
INDUSTRY
RBI proposes, SBI disposes; banks resist moratorium to NBFCs
Indian-American's pharma firm donates 34 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets
Aurobindo Pharma sued in US for hiding facts on cancer-causing agent
Coronavirus impact: Layoffs, closures to wipe out 6.7% of working hours in Q2, says ILO
Hydroxychloroquine makers Zydus, Ipca, others plan 6 times capacity to meet demand
TECH
Zoom sued over overstating privacy standards, not disclosing security flaws
WhatsApp may give you option to skip and not see forwarded messages, other features also coming soon
Nokia 9.3 PureView launch pushed back to latter half of 2020: Report
Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone offer these daily prepaid plans for 1.5GB data, get all details
Don't use Zoom for video calls, Taiwan tells govt agencies
OPINION
Coronavirus lockdown: What are the implications for Indian employers
Coronavirus effect: SEBI clamp down on companies! promoters, insiders can't buy shares until June 30
Insurance Frauds Control Act; an urgent need in India
Coronavirus outbreak: The hidden opportunity in social distancing
The math of coronavirus! How fast does an infection spread? Let's crunch some numbers
PHOTOS
Covid-19 Impact: India's GDP for 2020-21 could slump to 2-3%
Coronavirus outbreak: Who have made highest donations?
How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
Coronavirus pandemic: Making countries poorer by billions
What the worst coronavirus-hit countries look like today
VIDEOS
03:24
Centre mulls lockdown extension; Trump criticises WHO
01:29
Coronavirus: As govt intensifies testing, here's how testing is done
00:56
President Trump threatens to retaliate if India turns down request for drug
02:51
PM Abe announces emergency; UK PM's health worsens
01:55
Ambani, Tata join in to follow PM Modi's '9pm-9minute' call
MAGAZINE
April 19, 2020
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
March 8, 2020
February 23, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Covid-19 Impact: India's GDP for 2020-21 could slump to 2-3%
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
India's GDP for 2020-21 could slash to a 30-year low. India's GDP forecast for FY21 by rating agencies and global institutions is abysmally low.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Coronavirus outbreak: Who have made highest donations?
How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
Coronavirus pandemic: Making countries poorer by billions
Coronavirus' impact on India's imports from China
10 Indian companies with highest debt; list will surprise you
India ranks 104th in per capita electricity consumption
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Coronavirus: Mumbai makes masks compulsory in public places; violators to be punished
Zoom sued over overstating privacy standards, not disclosing security flaws
Coronavirus in UK: PM Boris Johnson stable; still in ICU
Coronavirus: Flight restrictions to be lifted once situation is in control, says Puri
Fighting coronavirus: The big PPEs shortage
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Zoom sued over overstating privacy standards, not disclosing security flaws
Nokia 9.3 PureView launch pushed back to latter half of 2020: Report
WhatsApp may give you option to skip and not see forwarded messages, other features also coming soon
Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone offer these daily prepaid plans for 1.5GB data, get all details
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be cheaper as Samsung finds a simple way to cut costs
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE