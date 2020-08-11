COVID-19 impact: Investment banking activity slows down in 2020

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Govt shouldn't be running airports, airlines; hope to privatise Air India in 2020: Hardeep Singh Puri
India Q1 GDP preview: GDP estimates to be out today; economy may shrink to historic low
Unlock 4.0 in UP: Schools, colleges, educational institutions to remain shut till Sept 30
Certain features of NEP 2020 lack clarity, may not be applicable to entire country: Bengal govt panel
Now both govt, private hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY to get star ratings
CORPORATE
Warren Buffett buys 5% stakes worth $6.21 billion in Japan's five biggest trading firms
Using technology to take faster HR decisions
COVID-19 unprecedented experience in 40 years, eyes on second half of 2020: JCB India
Coronavirus: Nestle says consumer behaviour changing, essentials 'taking precedence' over luxury
Boat Lifestyle aims to garner Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY24
MARKETS
Future Group shares rise up to 20% after Reliance Industries buys retail business
Share Market News Live: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty at 11,777; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI top gainers
Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Future Enterprises, RIL, ICICI Prudential, Indiabulls Ventures
Share market expectations: 10 factors that will guide Dalal Street next week
Sovereign gold bonds to open for subscription from August 31; here's what you need to know
MONEY
Insurance for dogs! Bajaj Allianz launches new policy for pet canines
I-T refunds worth Rs 95,853 crore issued to over 25.55 lakh taxpayers in FY20
Interest on delayed GST payments to be charged on net tax liability from September 1
5 LIC plans best suited for salaried employees, offer payment flexibility
LIC launches Jeevan Akshay-VII annuity plan; check out details
INDUSTRY
Govt shouldn't be running airports, airlines; hope to privatise Air India in 2020: Hardeep Singh Puri
Fuel price today: Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; know rates in metro cities
Refund charges levied on UPI, RuPay transactions in 2020: CBDT to banks
Coal India to create additional board level post to identify new business opportunities
Indira Gandhi International Airport to see 73% decline in traffic in FY21
TECH
Paytm Mall data breach: Intelligence firm claims cyber-attack; Paytm denies
5G smartphones to capture 50% of global market by 2023, says IDC
India's premium smartphone market grew 18% YoY in H1 2020; Samsung leads with 37% share
Airtel now offers free data coupons on Rs 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans
Apple may launch its own search engine to take on Google, reports suggest
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XXIII: What stops India from taking care of its crisis-hit workers?
Rebooting Economy XXII: Why is India reluctant to provide unemployment allowance?
How to predict consumer behavior in a post-COVID-19 world
Rebooting Economy XXI: Will NEP 2020 bring quality and equity in education?
5 ways India's public sector enterprises can help further climate agenda
PHOTOS
How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?
COVID-19 impact: Investment banking activity slows down in 2020
Pet Insurance in India: Some policies in the market today
Natural gas production drops sharply; consumption remains low
What's National Digital Health Mission and how will it benefit Indians?
VIDEOS
01:18
Delhi Metro to resume from Sept 7, with new guidelines
02:30
MHA India issues new guidelines for Unlock 4.0
00:17
Musk's net worth tops $100 bn; COVID-19 vaccine in India to be a $6 bn market
00:47
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' members test COVID positive
01:50
Audi launches RS Q8, sportier version of its biggest SUV
MAGAZINE
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
COVID-19 impact: Investment banking activity slows down in 2020
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Investment banking activities in India generated $420.8 million during the first half of 2020, down 24.1 per cent from the same period last year. It's also the lowest first half since 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Natural gas production drops sharply; consumption remains low
5 high-value deals signed in July despite COVID-19
COVID-19 impact: 83% restaurants not open, 10% permanently shut
COVID-19 impact: Jobs dwindle for youngsters as firms defer expansion plans
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
Nifty 50 companies' sales, profitability decline; healthcare, tech stand out
Banks sanction Rs 1.5 lakh crore under emergency credit scheme to MSMEs
COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Future Group shares rise up to 20% after Reliance Industries buys retail business
Govt shouldn't be running airports, airlines; hope to privatise Air India in 2020: Hardeep Singh Puri
Share Market News Live: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty at 11,777; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI top gainers
Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Future Enterprises, RIL, ICICI Prudential, Indiabulls Ventures
COVID-19 wreaks havoc in US! Number of cases reach 6 million; Midwest, schools witness outbreaks
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Paytm Mall data breach: Intelligence firm claims cyber-attack; Paytm denies
5G smartphones to capture 50% of global market by 2023, says IDC
India's premium smartphone market grew 18% YoY in H1 2020; Samsung leads with 37% share
Airtel now offers free data coupons on Rs 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans
Apple may launch its own search engine to take on Google, reports suggest
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE