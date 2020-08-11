COVID-19 impact: Investment banking activity slows down in 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
COVID-19 impact: Investment banking activity slows down in 2020

Investment banking activities in India generated $420.8 million during the first half of 2020, down 24.1 per cent from the same period last year. It's also the lowest first half since 2016.
