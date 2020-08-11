COVID-19 impact: Jobs dwindle for youngsters as firms defer expansion plans - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

COVID-19 impact: Jobs dwindle for youngsters as firms defer expansion plans

As companies delay expansion plans in a slowing economy, job opportunities for youngsters have shrunk.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Natural gas production drops sharply; consumption remains low
Natural gas production drops sharply; consumption remains low
5 high-value deals signed in July despite COVID-19
5 high-value deals signed in July despite COVID-19
COVID-19 impact: 83% restaurants not open, 10% permanently shut
COVID-19 impact: 83% restaurants not open, 10% permanently shut
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
Nifty 50 companies' sales, profitability decline; healthcare, tech stand out
Nifty 50 companies' sales, profitability decline; healthcare, tech stand out
Banks sanction Rs 1.5 lakh crore under emergency credit scheme to MSMEs
Banks sanction Rs 1.5 lakh crore under emergency credit scheme to MSMEs
COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival
COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival
COVID-19 impact: Exports decline 30% in first four months of FY21
COVID-19 impact: Exports decline 30% in first four months of FY21