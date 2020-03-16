COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Centre planning to build micro-lending body for women, small businesses: Nitin Gadkari
PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable to Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Monday
RBI's rate hold move correct as growth, inflation, demand remain uncertain: SBI Ecowrap
Real GDP to contract by 5.8% in FY21; industry to take biggest hit
Russia to register world's first COVID-19 vaccine next week; mass vaccination to kick off in October
CORPORATE
Tata Power's renewable InvIT may help cut debt by Rs 20,000 crore
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surpasses $100 billion
Birla Corporation Q1 net profit slumps 53% to Rs 66 crore
Cipla Q1 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 578 crore, generics segment boosts sales
Adani Transmission Q1 profit rises 67% at Rs 355 crore, distribution losses up
MARKETS
Sensex, Nifty end flat as coronavirus cases surpass 2 million mark
Cipla share hits fresh 52-week high ahead of Q1 earnings, check what brokerages say
HPCL share price gains 4% after Q1 profit rises to Rs 2,814 crore
Honeywell Automation share price rises 15% intra days post Q1 earnings
Mindspace Business Parks REIT share lists at 10% premium over issue price
MONEY
Did you regularise your Atal Pension Yojana account? Do it before September 30
From gold loans to home loans: RBI makes life a little easier for borrowers
Mutual funds versus ULIPs: How to plan your child's future
BT Insight: Investment in international stocks gains momentum; should you take a plunge?
Contactless FD account opening offered to new customers by DCB Bank
INDUSTRY
Air India Express flight crash: Who manufactured the aircraft that crashed?
Air India flight crash: What is the difference between Air India and Air India Express?
Industry loves Delhi's new EV policy; calls it template for other states
Air India Express flight crash Updates: Aviation Ministry meeting underway; 14 dead, 15 gravely injured
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surpasses $100 billion
TECH
Xiaomi's new MIUI version to remove pre-installed blocked apps
Google collaborates with Maharashtra government for digital learning
BSNL launches 425GB monthly plan with 100Mbps speed at Rs 849: Get all details
Realme X3 Pro tipped to pack Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
Google accidentally reveals pre-order details of Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XIV: Debt vs equity; why businesses are debt-driven
Rebooting Economy XIII: Why Indian corporates are debt-ridden
Now you can regularise your past I-T returns till this date
How ARCs can help clean up the mess of NPA
Rebooting Economy XII: Is private sector inherently more efficient than public sector?
PHOTOS
Reliance Industries second only to Apple, on biggest global brands list
COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit
President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
VIDEOS
01:07
AI Express flight with 195 onboard skids off runway in Kozhikode, 11 dead
02:08
Compact SUV Kia Sonet revealed virtually, will launch next month
02:50
Climate change worse than pandemic, says Gates; Trump bans TikTok in US
01:05
Kerala gold scam accused had links to CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
03:15
Mumbai relives 2005 floods, sees highest one-day rain in 47 yrs
MAGAZINE
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Sharp decline in government income and an increase in expenditure has led to significant widening of the fiscal deficit.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Bank credit improves in June as economy begins to 'unlock'
Which investments got best returns in 2020 so far?
FMCG sector clocks 4.5% growth in June after forgettable April, May
Gold prices rise to record high despite slump in demand
New project announcements, projects completion crash in April-June
Commercial vehicle industry: Slowdown prolongs due to COVID-19
Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Tata Power's renewable InvIT may help cut debt by Rs 20,000 crore
Biz EOD: Countries reaction to TikTok ban; real GDP to contract in FY21
Air India Express flight crash: Who manufactured the aircraft that crashed?
Air India flight crash: What is the difference between Air India and Air India Express?
Industry loves Delhi's new EV policy; calls it template for other states
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Xiaomi's new MIUI version to remove pre-installed blocked apps
Realme X3 Pro tipped to pack Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
BSNL launches 425GB monthly plan with 100Mbps speed at Rs 849: Get all details
Google collaborates with Maharashtra government for digital learning
Google accidentally reveals pre-order details of Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE