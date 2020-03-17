COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival - Photos-1
COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival

Salaried job is a preferred form of employment for most. It usually offers better terms of employment and wages. But salaried jobs took the biggest hit during coronavirus lockdown.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Mohsin Shaikh
