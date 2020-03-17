COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Interest on delayed GST payments to be charged on net tax liability from September 1
Delhi HC rejects PIL against transfer of Rs 15 crore to PM CARES fund by ICAI
Chinese chemical imports to face anti-dumping duty? Commerce Ministry to decide soon
COVID-19 pandemic: NSUI members start indefinite hunger strike demanding postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Give money to poor, not tax cuts to industrialists: Rahul Gandhi tells govt
CORPORATE
UPI will surpass Visa, MasterCard in next 3 years: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant
Delhi court trashes bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh
Sun TV's promoters Kalanithi Maran, wife Kavery corporate India's highest-paid executives in FY20
Jack Ma's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai; eyes $225 billion valuation
Bata mulls adding 100 outlets in FY21 amid COVID-19 crisis
MARKETS
Indraprastha Gas share trading higher ahead of Q1 earnings
Rupee surges 7 paise to 74.26 per dollar amid foreign fund inflows
Birla Tyres stock rises 5% as firm plans to raise Rs 1,100 crore
Gold price rises for 2nd session; silver rates at Rs 63,700
Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor shares rise up to 7% after FM hints at GST rate revision
MONEY
Interest on delayed GST payments to be charged on net tax liability from September 1
5 LIC plans best suited for salaried employees, offer payment flexibility
LIC launches Jeevan Akshay-VII annuity plan; check out details
GST slashed tax rates doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 crore: Finance Ministry
Workers to get 50% wage after 30 days of unemployment; rules eased for ESIC members
INDUSTRY
UPI will surpass Visa, MasterCard in next 3 years: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant
Chinese chemical imports to face anti-dumping duty? Commerce Ministry to decide soon
Jack Ma's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai; eyes $225 billion valuation
TRAI issues show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea over priority plan
Accenture to lay off employees; 5% staff to be impacted in India
TECH
Fortnite to remain off App Store, Unreal Engine will have access to apps for the time being
Reliance Jio, Airtel launch new prepaid plans: Check them out
Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro launch today: Live stream, price, specifications, and more
Fitbit launches Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 in India: Price, specifications and more
Poco X3 leaked online: Specifications, features and everything else we know so far
OPINION
Transparent taxation: Why India needs an efficient tax system
Rebooting Economy XX: Do developed economies depend on private schooling and funding for quality education?
COVID-19 impact on handicrafts sector: A struggle that only got harder
Rebooting Economy XIX: How India relies on low-paid ad hoc teachers for schooling children
The ups and ups of India's digital journey
PHOTOS
Stash of 1,000-yr-old gold coins unearthed by teens in Israel
COVID-19 impact: Jobs dwindle for youngsters as firms defer expansion plans
What philanthropist Bill Gates has predicted for ongoing pandemic
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
Jio Pay: All you need to know about Reliance's new payments app
VIDEOS
02:51
Tata Motors to cut debt to zero; Tim Cook completes 9 years as Apple CEO
01:48
Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, gets Red Corner notice from Interpol
03:13
Kalyan Jewellers files for IPO, largest by an Indian jeweller
01:36
Death toll climbs to five as rescuers search for survivors in Raigad building collapse
03:12
Kalyan Jewellers files for Rs 1,750 cr IPO; Usain Bolt tests COVID positive
MAGAZINE
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
COVID-19 lockdown badly hits salaried jobs; informal employment sees revival
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Salaried job is a preferred form of employment for most. It usually offers better terms of employment and wages. But salaried jobs took the biggest hit during coronavirus lockdown.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Mohsin Shaikh
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
COVID-19 impact: Jobs dwindle for youngsters as firms defer expansion plans
COVID-19 impact: Demand for office space crashes in top cities
Nifty 50 companies' sales, profitability decline; healthcare, tech stand out
Banks sanction Rs 1.5 lakh crore under emergency credit scheme to MSMEs
COVID-19 impact: Exports decline 30% in first four months of FY21
Electricity demand, generation improve in July as economy 'unlocks'
India's foreign trade slips into deficit once again in July
Low demand and other emerging trends in Indian debt market
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Interest on delayed GST payments to be charged on net tax liability from September 1
NEET 2020: NTA releases admit card for aspirants despite demand to postpone exam
Pranab Mukherjee health update: Ex-President in deep coma, ventilator support
UPI will surpass Visa, MasterCard in next 3 years: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant
Delhi HC rejects PIL against transfer of Rs 15 crore to PM CARES fund by ICAI
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Reliance Jio, Airtel launch new prepaid plans: Check them out
Fortnite to remain off App Store, Unreal Engine will have access to apps for the time being
Poco X3 leaked online: Specifications, features and everything else we know so far
Fitbit launches Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 in India: Price, specifications and more
Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro launch today: Live stream, price, specifications, and more
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE