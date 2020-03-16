COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Coronavirus lockdown: SC seeks response from Centre, DGCA on plea for refund of cancelled tickets
Coronavirus in West Bengal: Four districts declared red zones, 287 containment zones in Kolkata
Coronavirus in Delhi: 190 fresh COVID-19 cases reported; tally rises to 3,108
Coronavirus crisis: 2 lakh non-resident Keralites in 160 countries register to return home
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi-Haryana border sealed; lockdown relaxed: country's COVID-19 cases-29,435
CORPORATE
Reporting of GAAR, GST details in tax audit report deferred till March 2021
Reliance Industries to announce March quarter results on April 30
Adani Power FY20 loss widens to Rs 2,275 crore due to high expenses; revenue up 5.6%
Coronavirus: Paytm Mall to partner with 10,000 kirana shops to scale up grocery delivery
JioMart-WhatsApp grocery service to reinvent kiranas
MARKETS
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank top performers
Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Ambuja Cement, Adani Power and more
HDFC AMC, Nippon Life AMC shares rise up to 11% after RBI unveils Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for mutual funds
Sensex closes 415 points higher on Rs 50,000-crore liquidity facility for MFs
Reliance Capital share hits upper circuit after HDFC buys stake
MONEY
Will RBI's Rs 50,000 crore boost for mutual funds allay investors' fears?
Coronavirus outbreak propels pharma funds forward; should you invest?
Franklin Templeton Debt Fund crisis: When and how much money will investors get back
BT Buzz: Debt fund closure by Franklin Templeton; should you be worried?
Franklin Templeton one-off incident; credit risk funds still attractive, says mutual funds body
INDUSTRY
Coronavirus impact: Boeing to borrow more money; does not expect to pay dividends soon
Coronavirus impact: State govts to see sharp fall in infra spending in FY21
Coronavirus: Airlines, travel agents fight over lockdown ticket refunds intensifies
Coronavirus: SpiceJet airlifts 18 tonnes medical supplies from Shanghai to Delhi
TECH
WhatsApp rolls out support for 8 participants on group video calls for iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds get new update with Galaxy Buds+ like features
Vodafone prepaid plans offering 4GB data per day: All you need to know
Google Pixel 4a release date, images, features and everything else you need to know
Aarogya Setu app exposed some user data to YouTube, flaw fixed now
OPINION
Coronavirus outbreak: Credit flow to MSMEs needs to grow 20% from 2% to address growing unemployment
Fighting COVID-19 with facts not fear: How India can get back to work after coronavirus lockdown
Oil price crash gains twice of $23 billion Nirmala fiscal stimulus; spend wisely
Coronavirus: From retailers to e-tailers! global lessons India's Kirana stores can learn to aid lockdown life
Coronavirus impact: Can't fulfill your contractual obligations? May the Force Majeure be with you
PHOTOS
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
How to clean your Split Air Conditioner filter during lockdown
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India
VIDEOS
02:47
Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed
03:17
ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp
02:58
RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity support to mutual funds
02:02
Coronavirus: Doctors shake a leg after one month of lockdown gets over
02:02
Coronavirus: Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of complete lockdown
COMMENT
The COVID-19 shock has put a glaring spotlight on the difficulties arising from high and rising developing country indebtedness.
BT NEWSFLICKS
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India
As covid-19 spreads, shoppers forced to change purchase behaviour
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
If the world wasn't in lockdown, corona could infect billions
The rate at which coronavirus spread across the world
Will RBI's Rs 50,000 crore boost for mutual funds allay investors' fears?
Coronavirus in West Bengal: Four districts declared red zones, 287 containment zones in Kolkata
Coronavirus in Delhi: 190 fresh COVID-19 cases reported; tally rises to 3,108
Coronavirus impact: Boeing to borrow more money; does not expect to pay dividends soon
Samsung Galaxy Buds get new update with Galaxy Buds+ like features
WhatsApp rolls out support for 8 participants on group video calls for iPhone users
Google Pixel 4a release date, images, features and everything else you need to know
Vodafone prepaid plans offering 4GB data per day: All you need to know
Aarogya Setu app exposed some user data to YouTube, flaw fixed now
