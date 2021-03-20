CPI inflation rises to 5% in February after falling for three months

Businesstoday
Withdraw parl panel's recommendation on agri laws, farmers' body tells govt
US Defense Secretary says discussed with India its planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence systems
COVID-19 update: Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from Mar 22
Education Ministry seeks to increase international students studying in India
Indian Railways issues guidelines to prevent incidents of crime against women
Nokia to slash 1,500 jobs in India under global restructuring plan
Apple to pay $308.5 million in patent infringement case
Tesla to be shut down if cars used for spying in China: Elon Musk
RIL-Future deal: Kishore Biyani's firm may soon appeal before Delhi HC division bench
Centre receives Rs 747 crore from GAIL's share buyback
Rough week for broader markets; Small cap bleeds the most in 20 weeks
Zomato to file IPO in April, raise $650 million
Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO sees bumper response, subscribed 175 times on final day
Aarti Drugs stock surges 15% after board clears Rs 60-crore share buyback plan
Top gainers today: 5 shares rise up to 5%; NTPC, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Reliance, ITC
How fast can you become a crorepati, is Rs 1 crore enough?
LIC policyholders can deposit maturity claim documents anywhere in India
Mutual funds offer 'near-zero' credit risk debt schemes; who should invest?
Ask Money Today: NRO vs NRE accounts - which one to choose for stock market investment?
Ask Money Today: which are the best mutual funds to invest Rs 2,000 per month?
Want to work in foreign ministry? Send you CVs here
Tata Motors says CEO-designate Marc Llistosella will not join company
WHO approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab due to 'tremendous potential'
Twitter working on Undo button but it will only be available to some users
OnePlus Watch pre-orders begin ahead of launch
This fake Clubhouse app for Android can hack your WhatsApp, Facebook if installed
Motorola could soon launch a phone with 108MP camera, 120Hz display
Redmi K40 likely to launch in India as Mi 11x, alleged IMEI listing reveals
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
Covid-19: Is relying on herd immunity a recipe for disaster?
Term insurance: Cover costs may go up as insurers mull premium hike
MSME funding: How FinTechs can help address credit gap for small businesses
World's most dangerous roads; India at the fourth spot
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Latest developments and findings about coronavirus you may not know
Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21
22 of the 30 most polluted cities of the world are in India
Moody's predicts India's GDP growth; Maharashtra's new COVID-19 restrictions
President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One
How to record WhatsApp calls on an Android device
Brazil becomes second-worst affected nation by coronavirus, after US
Kejriwal on vaccinating Delhi; Gadkari asks for reduction of GST on PVs
CPI inflation rises to 5% in February after falling for three months
Retail price inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to five per cent in February 2021 from 4.1 per cent in January 2021.
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21
India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan
IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; mining, manufacturing output falls
Personal care industry's Dec quarter sales growth fastest in a decade
Auto sales present a mixed bag in February
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22
Ambani bomb scare & the untold secrets of tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze
Tokyo Olympics: International spectators to be barred from entering Japan, 9 lakh tickets to be refunded
COVID trajectory rising in 8 states as India records over 40,000 new cases, highest in 111 days
Withdraw parl panel's recommendation on agri laws, farmers' body tells govt
COVID-19 update: 27,126 new cases detected in Maha, a new high
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Twitter working on Undo button but it will only be available to some users
OnePlus Watch pre-orders begin ahead of launch
This fake Clubhouse app for Android can hack your WhatsApp, Facebook if installed
Motorola could soon launch a phone with 108MP camera, 120Hz display
Redmi K40 likely to launch in India as Mi 11x, alleged IMEI listing reveals
