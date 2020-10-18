Debt of India's non-financial sector stands at 167.3% of GDP in Q1FY21 - Photos-1
Debt of India's non-financial sector stands at 167.3% of GDP in Q1FY21

Household debt grew at a near record-low pace of 6 per cent YoY. The slowest was 5.7 per cent in Q4FY09. Household debt has risen to a new high of 33.1 per cent of GDP, up from 31.8 per cent in Q4FY20.
