Debt of India's non-financial sector stands at 167.3% of GDP in Q1FY21

CBI to take over Hathras case probe, forensic teams to be sent crime scene soon
Worst is over, December quarter could outdo last year's expansion: Keki Mistry
Trade bodies urge Centre to establish shipping regulator to deal with rising freight charges
Assembly session to discuss new farm laws likely in Rajasthan
India to become third-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Coca-Cola makes sweeping changes in India, South West Asia leadership
Future-RIL deal: Amazon's arbitration proceedings against Future Group may start in Nov
Pakistan blocks TikTok over 'immoral and indecent' content
Microsoft to allow employees to clock in up to 50% of weekly working hours remotely
Did New Silk Route help VG Siddhartha siphon funds?
Vedanta delisting fails; tendered shares to be returned to shareholders
Sensex rises over 2,500 points this week; 5 key factors that triggered rally
Why Future Lifestyle Fashions share fell 3% today
Lakshmi Vilas Bank share rises 16% after lender receives non-binding offer from Clix Group
Rupee gains 15 paise to 73.09 per dollar as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
Rs 734 crore withdrawn from Equity MFs in September: What does it say about investment trends?
Want medical cover for your dog? Insure your furry buddy at Rs 315 premium
Edelweiss AMC launches Indo-global healthcare index fund; should you invest?
IRDAI group tables broad framework for insuring drones
No medical check-up or extra premium! Smokers can easily buy health, life insurance
Air India to resume Mumbai-Mangaluru flights from October 12
Malaysia Airlines CEO says will shut down if restructuring plan fails
COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech asked to provide complete data of phase 2 trials
US, AstraZeneca ink deal to develop, secure supplies of COVID-19 treatment
SpiceJet taken to court in UK for over Rs 200 crore of unpaid dues
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he is tired of Work From Home
Galaxy S20 FE sale starts in India, OnePlus 8T, Galaxy S20 and 3 other reasons why you should give it a pass
US elections 2020: Twitter imposes restrictions, more warning labels to curb misinformation
Oxygen OS 11 rollout starts for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7 series phones next in line
Are you a student? Flipkart seeks interns for 45 days and it will pay around Rs 500 per day
Why corporates choose to implement stock schemes via Trust route
Planning to motivate employees with stock awards? Know how it works
Are India's tough rules on investments from neighbours discriminatory?
Tata vs Mistry: What SP Group's exit from Tata Group means for shareholders and investors
Rebooting Economy 34: Temporary jobs hurt both workers and economy
These companies have allowed employees to work from home forever
Debt of India's non-financial sector stands at 167.3% of GDP in Q1FY21
Coronavirus pandemic: World leaders who contracted the virus
Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15
02:47
Microsoft to allow flexibility; Chandrasekaran on India's role in AI
03:37
India test-fires new indigenous anti-radiation missile, RUDRAM
04:45
Most powerful women in business share turning points in their careers
03:08
IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy
01:11
India declines proposal to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V in large study
Debt of India's non-financial sector stands at 167.3% of GDP in Q1FY21
Household debt grew at a near record-low pace of 6 per cent YoY. The slowest was 5.7 per cent in Q4FY09. Household debt has risen to a new high of 33.1 per cent of GDP, up from 31.8 per cent in Q4FY20.
Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19
States' market borrowings shoot up 55% in FY21
India records above normal rainfall in 2020
Most global stock markets see downward trend in September
New projects announcements in Q2 FY21 remain muted at Rs 58,689 crore
India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Delhi University first cut-off list for undergraduate courses out; LSR lists 100% for 3 courses
