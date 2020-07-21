Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues

Businesstoday
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot Dalip Singh Majithia turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
How things will change for intraday traders post the recent SEBI circular
COVID-19 impacts EPFO withdrawals: 8 million members pull out Rs 30,000 crore during April-July
Coronavirus crisis: India much better placed than others due to correct, timely decisions, says PM Modi
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine: Five sites finalised in India for final phase of human trials
Mukesh Ambani-led RIL may acquire Future Group's retail business for Rs 27,000 crore
RCom case: Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on CARE Ratings over lapses in due diligence
COVID-19 fund, relaxing of FDI norms among demands of corporate sector for Stimulus 2.0
Tesla on hiring spree in Shanghai as production scales up
SBI stake in YES Bank falls to 30% after FPO
Rupee gains 4 paise to 74.79 per dollar ahead of US Fed meet outcome
Gold price scales fresh all-time high, silver hits Rs 67,560
Zero brokerage! Retail investors may be allowed to transact directly through stock exchanges
Share Market News Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 11,200; BPCL, M&M, Maruti top gainers
Investors pump Rs 1.24 lakh crore into mutual funds in June quarter
BT Insight: Best time to start prepayment of your home loan
I-T dept to share PAN, bank details with 10 intel agencies under NATGRID
How neobanking platforms can add value in your financial life
UPI AutoPay: NPCI launches auto debit facility for recurring payments
Coronavirus fallout: Mitsubishi to stall Pajero SUV production from 2021
'Telcos not out of woods; govt needs to close legal disputes,' says Sunil Bharti Mittal
Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged; check out prices across metros
Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 can top half the battery in under 5 minutes
Telegram introduces profile videos, 2GB file sharing, mini thumbnails and other new features
Realme V5 specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of launch, V5 Pro also tipped
Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale today: Price, specifications and more
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29: All you need to know
Rebooting Economy X: COVID-19 puts question mark on private sector's efficiency in healthcare
Banning Chinese apps is easy; what about Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo and Oppo?
Vande Bharat Mission: Why returning Indians are still a harassed lot
Rebooting Economy IX: Why is private sector dependent on public money in times of crisis?
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues
Six sectors likely to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
Which country has the most gold in the world?
Ambani is the world's 5th richest; Who are others on the billionaires Index?
How tech start-ups, FMCG majors are helping kirana stores go digital
03:55
Houses submerge, 15 lakh affected in flood-hit Bihar
02:14
First batch of Rafale jets leave France for India, will reach on July 29
03:15
EVs likely to become a Rs 50,000 cr market by 2025; Grofers reveals IPO plans
03:22
Unlock 3.0 to begin from Aug 1; cinema halls likely to open
03:06
Salary cuts 'sheer harassment' during pandemic, Air India pilots
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
Non-food credit declined by Rs.1.8 lakh crore over the two months of April and May. The April fall was seasonal but the fall in May reflects poor credit demand.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Mohsin Shaikh
International travel bans can't be indefinite, countries must combat COVID-19 spread: WHO
Coronavirus fallout: Mitsubishi to stall Pajero SUV production from 2021
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot Dalip Singh Majithia turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally nears 15 lakh-mark; Karnataka, Andhra report over 1 lakh cases each
Mukesh Ambani-led RIL may acquire Future Group's retail business for Rs 27,000 crore
