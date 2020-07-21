Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues - Photos-1
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues

Non-food credit declined by Rs.1.8 lakh crore over the two months of April and May. The April fall was seasonal but the fall in May reflects poor credit demand.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Mohsin Shaikh
