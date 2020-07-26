Demand for petroleum products inches up in June

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stations to be revamped; cost pegged at Rs 6,600 crore
'Proud of our brave, courageous soldiers,' says Rajnath Singh after Kupwara visit
Coronavirus: Mumbai's recovery rate at 70%; better than national average
Coronavirus: Hyderabad airport gets fully contactless parking using FASTags
Devendra Fadnavis doing 'good job' as leader of Opposition: Shiv Sena
CORPORATE
HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit increases 20% to Rs 6,659 crore; provisions up 49%
US FDI to India surpasses $40 billion: USISPF head Mukesh Aghi
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tears into Trump administration; calls US response to coronavirus 'disappointing'
Coronavirus pandemic: IKEA to temporarily shut outlet in Hyderabad
Former employee sues Cognizant; alleges misleading of shareholders
MARKETS
Bharat Bond ETF oversubscribed more than 3 times; second tranche garners Rs 10,000 crore
Cadila Health share ends higher on nod to conduct trials of Zydus corona drug
Sensex closes 548 points higher; Nifty at 10,901; ONGC, Titan, RIL top gainers
Jhunjhunwalas sell 1.46 lakh shares of this food distribution firm
RIL stock gains after three days as Nomura sees 19% upside
MONEY
Is death by murder or suicide covered in insurance policies? Here are the exceptions
BT Insight: RBI floating rate bonds available at 7.15%; should you invest?
BT Buzz: Why 5-year small savings schemes are better placed than FDs
BT Insight: How to build tax-free legacy for your children
Bharat Bond ETFs: Should you invest?
INDUSTRY
HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit increases 20% to Rs 6,659 crore; provisions up 49%
Coronavirus: Hyderabad airport gets fully contactless parking using FASTags
Coronavirus in US: Infectious disease specialists ask govt to ensure Remdesivir supply
India, US sign MoU to develop strategic petroleum reserve
Air India calls financial situation challenging, leave without pay 'win-win situation'
TECH
Amazon announces Apple Days sale; discount on iPhone 11, iPad, others till July 25
Centre issues notice to Twitter over high-profile hack
Free Netflix subscription for 83 years! Here's how to bag offer
Twitter confirms hackers downloaded data of 8 high-profile accounts
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch on August 5: From price to features, all we can expect
OPINION
Why Modi govt's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would fail
Rebooting Economy VI: Is Modi govt ignoring job crisis in India or unable to tackle it?
Private healthcare industry in India: 4 common myths debunked
Rebooting Economy V: Why healthy environment is critical to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Rebooting Economy III: All that's wrong with India's environmental governance
PHOTOS
Experts who have shown the way amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Demand for petroleum products inches up in June
Google- Jio Platforms deal: Key things to know
WPI-based inflation declines -1.8 per cent in June
How offices can prevent spread of coronavirus when employees return
VIDEOS
02:18
Kerala gold scam gets murkier; Opposition demands CM's resignation
03:05
Rural India bounces back; I-T dept refunds Rs 71,229 crore
02:24
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine to enter phase 3 trials later this month
02:43
Horrors of Assam floods: 40 lakh people deal with fury of Brahmaputra
01:51
COVID Drug Bazaar: Who's behind the black marketing of Remdesivir?
MAGAZINE
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
May 31, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Demand for petroleum products inches up in June
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Consumption of petroleum products (POL) stood at 16.3 million tonnes in June, surpassing the consumption level of March and inching closer to pre-lockdown levels.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Mohsin Shaikh
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
WPI-based inflation declines -1.8 per cent in June
Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May
Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June
IIP production records de-growth of 34.7% in May, lower than April
Unemployment rate falls to 11% in June from 23.5% in May
Consumer sentiment improves in June as per Sentiment Index
Retail industry degrows 67% in June second-half
Lockdown impact: Credit growth declines to fresh low in May
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Amazon announces Apple Days sale; discount on iPhone 11, iPad, others till July 25
New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stations to be revamped; cost pegged at Rs 6,600 crore
Coronavirus: Bachchan family responding well to treatment
China battles new coronavirus outbreak in Xinjiang; infections reach 17
Centre issues notice to Twitter over high-profile hack
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Amazon announces Apple Days sale; discount on iPhone 11, iPad, others till July 25
Centre issues notice to Twitter over high-profile hack
Free Netflix subscription for 83 years! Here's how to bag offer
Twitter confirms hackers downloaded data of 8 high-profile accounts
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch on August 5: From price to features, all we can expect
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE