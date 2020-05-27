Demand for power dipped in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown - Photos-1
Business Today
Demand for power dipped in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown

Conventional generation of power decreased 25 per cent YoY in Apr'20, largely due to lower demand from Industrial and Commercial consumers. Lower demand can be attributed to the nationwide lockdown implemented in the wake of COVID-19. Total generation was down 23 per cent YoY. RE generation grew 6 per cent YoY, largely reflecting the benefit of must-run status. Within RE, solar generation was up 15 per cent YoY, while wind generation declined 8 per cent YoY.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
