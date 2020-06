The overall credit growth in the banking sector has continued to moderate for the fortnight ending May 22, 2020. With the lockdown, the credit growth remained moderate during the last two fortnights to 6.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively, compared to a year ago level of 12.7 per cent (as of May 24, 2019).



Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava

ADVERTISEMENT