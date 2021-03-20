Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan - Photos-1
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan

Economic Activity Index (EAI) for India's real gross value-added (GVA; called EAI-GVA) posted faster growth of 4.9% Y-o-Y in January 2021 as compared to 4.7% in January 2020.  

