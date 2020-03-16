Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020

Contracting for the eighth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.5 per cent in October, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and steel.

