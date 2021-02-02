Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Delhi's power demand picks up in January after COVID-19-hit 2020
Centre confident of keeping 2021-22 borrowing costs below 6%
RBI to conduct OMOs for Rs 20,000 crore on February 10
'MSP was there, is there, will be there,' says PM Modi at Rajya Sabha
Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, US State Dept express solidarity with India
CORPORATE
SoftBank records gain in Q3 profit on Vision Fund rally
Airbnb lays out plan to tighten control of short-term rentals in France
HCL Tech announces Rs 700 cr bonus to employees as company crosses $10b revenue milestone
Max Healthcare Q3 results: Profit rises 243% to Rs 135 crore, revenue up 6%
Adani Group completes acquisition of 23.5% stake in Mumbai Airport; to hike ownership to 74%
MARKETS
LIC, PolicyBazaar, Flipkart and more: Top 10 IPOs to watch out for in 2021
BHEL share slips 8.5% on Rs 218-cr loss in Q3
Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, PNB, BEML, Maruti, Ashoka Buildcon, Pfizer
Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 500 points to record high, Nifty at 15,080; M&M, Airtel, L&T top gainers
Brent price reaches $60 a barrel on supply cuts, stimulus hopes
MONEY
MPC meet: What RBI's policy stance means for debt mutual fund investors
Occupy Dalal Street? Why you cant pull off a GameStop in India
BT Insight: Simplicity, liquidity key features of IRDA's Saral Pension Yojana
Taxpayers' Budget 2021 wishlist: COVID exemptions, standard capital gains rates and more
Budget 2021: Expect 'wild card entry' on NRI residential status
INDUSTRY
Delhi's power demand picks up in January after COVID-19-hit 2020
Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on autonomous EVs
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot put on hold over variant data
Centre targets at least 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Hardeep Singh Puri
Govt to work with RBI to execute bank privatisation announced in Budget: FM
TECH
Vi Rs 399 postpaid plan now gives 150GB free data for the first six months, check benefits
Redmi K40 tipped to come with world's smallest hole punch camera
Apple Car will not be made by Hyundai, Kia after all
Desi Twitter alternative, Koo, has MeitY and several other government bodies on its microblogging platform
Airtel and Jio Disney+ Hotstar VIP users can now upgrade to premium subscription, here is now
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 65: IBC has failed; will a bad bank succeed?
Budget's agriculture sector announcements reiterate govt's rural focus
Budget 2021 rationalises tax rules, removes difficulties faced by taxpayers
Rebooting Economy 64: Budget numbers don't add up to 10% or more growth in FY22
Budget 2021 strikes right balance to boost growth, improve infrastructure
PHOTOS
The destructive glacial burst in Uttarakhand puts focus back on climate change
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Celebrities react on social media to farmers' protests against the farm laws
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
Best money tracking apps to manage your finances in 2021
VIDEOS
03:45
Glacier breaks in Joshimath in Chamoli district causing massive destruction
02:13
RBI predicts 26% growth; Zomato to get street food online
02:47
Biden says 'America is back', can face competitors like China
02:48
BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills
02:08
Pfizer vaccine withdraws application for emergency use in India
MAGAZINE
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Demand for energy in India showed a mixed trend in December 2020. Electricity generation was down by 4.7 per cent in April-December 2020 compared to the same period last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech
India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimated at 6-9% of GDP
Auto sales see uptick in January; Maruti Suzuki leads the pack
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
LIC, PolicyBazaar, Flipkart and more: Top 10 IPOs to watch out for in 2021
Delhi's power demand picks up in January after COVID-19-hit 2020
Be a 'candyologist': This company pays over Rs 2,000 per hour to taste chocolates, candies
Centre confident of keeping 2021-22 borrowing costs below 6%
SoftBank records gain in Q3 profit on Vision Fund rally
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Vi Rs 399 postpaid plan now gives 150GB free data for the first six months, check benefits
Redmi K40 tipped to come with world's smallest hole punch camera
Apple Car will not be made by Hyundai, Kia after all
Airtel and Jio Disney+ Hotstar VIP users can now upgrade to premium subscription, here is now
Desi Twitter alternative, Koo, has MeitY and several other government bodies on its microblogging platform
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE