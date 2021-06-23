EPFO adds 12.76 lakh net subscribers in April 2021

Businesstoday
Maharashtra collects samples from each district to check spread of Delta Plus
No I-T lens on deposits up to Rs 2.5 lakh by housewives post note ban: ITAT
Tata Motors in talks to raise capital for electric vehicle business
'Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, limp on Tuesday': Chidambaram takes jibe at Centre over vaccination
Cabinet approves merger of CRWC with holding company Central Warehousing Corporation
Heineken takes control of India's largest brewer United Breweries
Share buybacks an option for SoftBank: CEO Masayoshi Son
Amazon bars three Chinese brands from selling on its platform
Norwegian pension fund KLP divests from Adani Ports over Myanmar military links
IIFCL waits for RBI approval as it plans to invest Rs 4,000 cr in InvITs
Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls 282 points, Nifty slips below 15,700; banks and IT stocks drag
This stock rose 37% in a week, hit 52-week high today
Explained: Why Jet Airways stock hit upper circuit today
Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in UZ Chasys; stock gains 2%
IDBI Bank share rises 6% as govt invites bids for divestment
Bond funds move 50% portfolio to cash as inflation breaches 6%
Here's how you can avoid falling into a debt trap amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ask Money Today: Is it possible to create a retirement corpus of Rs 4 cr in 10 years?
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
IndiGo to offer up to 10% discount for partially, fully vaccinated passengers
Hope to see Jet Airways flying again by year end, says resolution professional
HFDC Bank to hire 500 people as part of efforts to improve IT infra
Hero MotoCorp hikes bike, scooter prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1
DCGI approves launch of IIT-B scientist's algorithm-based COVID-19 testing tool
What iPhone 13 Pro may look like? New 3D renders show smaller notch, bigger cameras
Amazon ranked as the most valuable brand in the world, Apple and Google follow
Nokia X20 India launch confirmed, will be first 5G Nokia phone in India
Google announces new tool to let employees know how their salaries may change depending on location
It would be tragic if India is reduced to a two private player telecom market, says Airtel chairman
Want to generate wealth? Here are 3 asset allocation strategies that work
WhatsApp vs govt: Can traceability and encryption co-exist?
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
EPFO adds 12.76 lakh net subscribers in April 2021
Petroleum products consumption declines to 15.1 million tonnes in May
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
May power generation lowest in 3 months, consumption drops too
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
06:12
Higher inflation to reverse the easy monetary policy
02:59
Tesla sets up supercharger stations in China; Jet may soon fly again
04:25
India creates record, administers over 86 lakh doses in 24 hours
02:39
Ambani on bridging vaccine divide; Tesla to organise AI day
02:17
Delhi Unlock 4.0: What's allowed to open and what's off limits even now
The provisional payroll data of EPFO published on June 20, 2021 showed that around 12.76 lakh net subscribers were added during April 2021.
Measles vaccine 87.5% effective against COVID-19 in children, prevents severe symptoms: Study
