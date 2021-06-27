Equity funds continue to witness inflows - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Equity funds continue to witness inflows

Assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry continued its growth in May 2021 and reached Rs 33.1 lakh crore, growing significantly by 34.7 per cent y-o-y on the back of rising equity markets.
