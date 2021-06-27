Equity funds continue to witness inflows

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer; to share details with IT ministry soon
Glitches in new I-T portal: FinMin officials to meet Infosys representatives on June 22
Gurugram most suitable city to live in India from COVID-19 perspective: Report
Bharat Biotech uses 'calf serum' to make Covaxin? Experts call it 'standard practice'
Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Jharkhand till June 24
CORPORATE
RBI bars DHFL from taking deposits under Piramal Group management
May trade deficit widens to $6.3 billion; exports rise to $32.27 billion
Antitrust watchdog to expedite probe on Amazon, Flipkart as tech focus gains momentum
YouTube to no longer show ads on gambling, alcohol, politics in masthead
Tiger Global in talks to invest $100 million in used-car retailer Spinny
MARKETS
Adani Group stocks in wait-and-watch mode, market cap slips further
Dodla Dairy IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe to the issue?
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL top gainers
Gold ETF inflow declines 57% in May on strength in equities
Multibagger alert: This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in one year
MONEY
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
Equity MFs witness inflows worth Rs 10,000 crore in May, highest since March 2020
INDUSTRY
Bank of Baroda to offer flexible working model to employees
TVS Motor slashes price of iQube electric scooter by Rs 11,250 after FAME II subsidies
AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail fails in preventing COVID-19 in trial
EU, US on verge of announcing truce in 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies
COVID-19 impact: Emirates posts $5.5 billion loss on global travel restrictions
TECH
Twitter says appointed interim Chief Compliance Officer in India
With Battlegrounds Mobile India launch, PUBG Mobile season count could also be reset
Realme Book did not launch today, now Realme wants your help to build the laptop
Realme Robot Vacuum launched with smart cleaning and mopping features, coming to India soon
Some iOS 15 features like Spatial Audio, Live text, and more will only work on iPhone XS or newer iPhones
OPINION
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
PHOTOS
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
World's most liveable cities and their successful approach to the pandemic
VIDEOS
03:10
Inflation hits Indian budgets; Cooking oil, fuel see sharpest rise in prices
02:10
Delta variant of coronavirus mutates into 'Delta Plus'; Is it a cause for concern?
03:37
Twist in the tale as Adani Group rejects reports of FPI account freeze
02:28
Apple to relax mask requirements; WPI inflation hits all-time high
03:35
Telangana government buys high-end SUVs for IAS officers
MAGAZINE
June 27, 2021
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry continued its growth in May 2021 and reached Rs 33.1 lakh crore, growing significantly by 34.7 per cent y-o-y on the back of rising equity markets.
BT NEWSFLICKS
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
