Equity MFs saw net outflows in July as markets rebounded - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Equity MFs saw net outflows in July as markets rebounded

Assets Under Management of Equity oriented schemes increased by 4.99 per cent in July 2020 registering net outflow of Rs 3,845 crore compared to net inflows of Rs 225 crore in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
IIP contracts 16.6% in June despite resumption of industrial activity
IIP contracts 16.6% in June despite resumption of industrial activity
Vehicle registrations tank over 35% in July as COVID-19 continues to impact sales
Vehicle registrations tank over 35% in July as COVID-19 continues to impact sales
Kharif sowing continues to progress at a fast pace
Kharif sowing continues to progress at a fast pace
CPI for industrial workers eases to 5.06% in June
CPI for industrial workers eases to 5.06% in June
Core sector growth contracts by 15% in June 2020
Core sector growth contracts by 15% in June 2020
COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit
COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Bank credit improves in June as economy begins to 'unlock'
Bank credit improves in June as economy begins to 'unlock'