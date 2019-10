As per India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA will win around 339-365 seats, while the Congress party will be reduced to 77-108 seats. The sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey is close to over 8 lakh respondents, which is 20 times bigger than the 2014 exit polls and bigger than any other survey.



