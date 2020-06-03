Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021

Businesstoday
SoftBank in talks to invest $700 million in Flipkart
RBI MPC meet: GDP estimate cut, status quo on policy rate; what to expect
Centre issues guidelines for care, protection of children affected by COVID-19 crisis
Sebi raises overseas investment limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
ALTBalaji aims to be Rs 150 cr entity by year-end, says SVP Divya Dixit
MyLab launches COVID-19 self-test kit 'CoviSelf'; to be available on Flipkart, shops in 2-3 days
Benevolent Ali! Lulu group chief saves Kerala youth sentenced to death in UAE
HCL tops among NSE 100 companies in best environment, social & governance policies
Britannia Industries board approves proposal for raising Rs 698.51 cr via bonus debentures
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries working on cheaper COVID-19 drug, affordable test kits
BSE-listed firms' m-cap reaches record high of over Rs 226 lakh crore
This Jhunjhunwala stock rose over 7%, hit all-time high today
Brokerages turn bullish on PVR; here's why
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; Titan, ONGC, L&T, Kotak Bank top gainers
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 1,285% returns in one year
Sebi raises overseas investment limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
Health insurance for black, white, yellow fungus: What you must know
Sovereign gold bonds: Series I records second-highest subscription since launch
Ask Money Today: Can I pay life insurance premium for my wife, daughter for tax deduction?
Bajaj Allianz Life settled claims worth Rs 700 crore in FY21: CEO
PLI scheme worth Rs 12,195 cr for telecom, networking equipment announced; here's how to apply
IDBI Bank secures $239 mn debt judgement in UK High Court
COVID 2nd wave: Domestic air traffic down 67% in May, reaches June-July 2020 levels
Tata Motors raises $425 mn via unsecured offshore bonds
Pfizer, Moderna, Serum & the indemnity issue; what is it and what it means for India?
India's TWS shipments up 156% YoY in Q1 2021
Dogecoin price rises sharply following its listing on Coinbase Pro
OnePlus Tag spotted in patent filing, suggests a smart tracker in the works like Apple AirTag
'User privacy remains highest priority': WhatsApp responds to Centre's 'trick consent' remark
A critical vulnerability in a WordPress plugin under active attack, risking over 17,000 websites
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
India's Business Confidence Index declines due to reduced economic activity
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive
Serum Institute seeks nod to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India
WHO names COVID variants after the Greek alphabet
Fuel prices break records; Reliance to help deceased employees' families
Rajasthan govt faces allegation of vaccine wastage by Centre
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
India's merchandise exports in May 2021 was USD 32.21 billion, an increase of 67.39 per cent over May 2020 and an increase of 7.93 per cent over May 2019.
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
