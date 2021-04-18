FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021 - Photos-1
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021

India attracted total FDI inflow of $72.12 billion during April to January, 2021. It is the highest-ever for the first ten months of a financial year and 15% higher as compared to the first ten months of 2019-20.

