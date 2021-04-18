FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Dassault Aviation rejects report of irregularity in Rafale deal with India
COVID-19 vaccine: Andhra Pradesh appeals for immediate supply of 1 cr doses
Maharashtra leads in COVID-19 vaccination, shows Centre's data
Varanasi court orders ASI probe into Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanwapi mosque dispute
India Inc's revenue to rise 15-17% YoY in Jan-Mar: CRISIL
CORPORATE
70,000 Indian sellers export goods worth $3 billion on Amazon
Facebook has no plans to notify 530 million users whose data was leaked
Tesla looks for showroom space in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
ShareChat raises $502 million; valuation rises to $2.1 bn
IL&FS sells waste management business to Everstone arm; to reduce Rs 1,200 crore debt
MARKETS
Top gainers today: UltraTech Cement, Titan, Tech Mahindra rose up to 4.24%
Crude oil futures fall 0.79% over low demand
Sensex ends 84 points higher in choppy trade, banking stocks lead losses
Barbeque Nation share on a roll, rallies 47% from listing day's low
Cannabis stocks! Desi investors high on 'drug' ETFs
MONEY
First time in 9 months! Equity MFs see net inflows of Rs 9,115 cr in March
Equity MFs see Rs 9,115 crore inflows; debt funds record Rs 52,528 crore outflows
RBI's G-SAP 1.0 masterstroke: Where should debt mutual fund investors invest?
Overnight, liquid debt funds offer 3% returns in 1 year; reversal on cards, say experts
Mutual funds turn net buyers; infuse Rs 2,476 cr in equities in March
INDUSTRY
BSNL, MTNL have not cleared AGR dues of over Rs 10,000 cr yet
After Airtel, Vi unveils IoT solution portfolio on 5G-ready network
Hyundai expects 20% growth in FY 2022; SUVs to drive sales
Renault ties up with CERO Recycling; to offer seamless scrapping, discounts on new vehicles
Mahindra's latest SUV to be called Mahindra XUV700; to be launched in October
TECH
LG to offer up to 3 years of Android OS updates to select phones
iOS 15 may offer redesigned Control Centre, Touch ID said to make a return
Nokia launches X20, G20, C20, and three more phones in biggest revamp
Google IO will start on May 18, Pixel 6 launch is a big possibility
OnePlus 9 Pro users complain of overheating issue, say camera app triggers it
OPINION
How India can beat coronavirus faster
MFIs revival: Major risks, gaps facing microfinance in India
Can regulators have simple licencing conditions for sub-scale financial companies?
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
PHOTOS
OnePlus 9R to Vivo X60 h : Best camera smartphones under Rs 40,000
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
As LG bows out of smartphone market, a look at some of its iconic phones
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
COVID-19 Second wave: How states across India are curbing the spread
VIDEOS
19:18
Meet the Founder: Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India
25:04
IMF's Gita Gopinath on India's post pandemic economic recovery
02:18
COVID impact: Migrants in Maharashtra, Delhi get ready to go home
03:13
SEBI fines Ambani brothers; COVID vaccination drives at workplaces
22:00
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on COVID vaccine efficacy against virus mutations
MAGAZINE
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
India attracted total FDI inflow of $72.12 billion during April to January, 2021. It is the highest-ever for the first ten months of a financial year and 15% higher as compared to the first ten months of 2019-20.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
New investment announcements tank in FY21
India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March
India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21
Eight core sectors' output falls 4.6% in February 2021
Real estate sector sees increase in bookings in Q3FY21
Petroleum products demand-supply fall during 11M FY21
Consumer goods production sees growth in Q3FY21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Dassault Aviation rejects report of irregularity in Rafale deal with India
COVID-19 vaccine: Andhra Pradesh appeals for immediate supply of 1 cr doses
Maharashtra leads in COVID-19 vaccination, shows Centre's data
Varanasi court orders ASI probe into Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanwapi mosque dispute
India Inc's revenue to rise 15-17% YoY in Jan-Mar: CRISIL
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
LG to offer up to 3 years of Android OS updates to select phones
iOS 15 may offer redesigned Control Centre, Touch ID said to make a return
Google IO will start on May 18, Pixel 6 launch is a big possibility
Nokia launches X20, G20, C20, and three more phones in biggest revamp
OnePlus 9 Pro users complain of overheating issue, say camera app triggers it
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE