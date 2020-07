The fertiliser industry is highly regulated and monitored by the government. Imports have increased sharply by 16.6% supported by the increase in urea imports which constitutes around 40% of the overall fertiliser imports. Sales too have increased by 22% buoyed by a good monsoon and harvest season. Overall fertilisers production has increased by 2.7% during FY20 after registering muted growth in the last three fiscal years.









Story: Shivani Sharma



Design: Mohsin Shaikh