First Advance Estimates of National Income

PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12 virtually
Supreme Court to hear petitions on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today
COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to chair key meet with CMs today
FMCG firms mull price hike to manage pressure on raw material inputs
'I am disappointed; what does Amazon want?' asks Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani
Sobha reports 29% rise in sales bookings in Oct-Dec 2020 due to festive season
Cipla recalls 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug from US market
Expect sales to be better in 2021 on back of new product launches: Toyota Kirloskar
Rupee falls 24 paise to 73.48 amid strong US dollar, weak Asian currencies
TCS share hits all-time high post strong Q3 earnings
Stocks in news: TCS, Tata Steel, Avenue Supermarts, Airtel, SAIL, PVR, Cipla
Goldman, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan to delist 500 Hong Kong products
TCS biggest gainer last week; 7 of top 10 firms add Rs 1.37 lakh crore
Life insurance sector's new premium biz falls 3% in Dec
MF investors pull out over Rs 16,000 crore from equity, hybrid schemes in Dec
Expect 5-fold jump in NPS fund management fee; slabs to be introduced
Record Rs 25,789 crore outflows from equity MFs in December quarter
LIC rolls out 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies
Bahrain to open airspace to Qatar today
States detail preparations for first phase of mega COVID-19 vaccination drive
COVID-19 vaccine: Covishield transport from Serum Institute may begin on January 11 or 12
Apple, Hyundai to join forces in early-2021 for electric car: report
RBI raises red flags over zero-coupon bonds for PSB recapitalisation
OnePlus Band launched in India with 14-day battery life, priced at Rs 2,499
Oppo Find X3 Lite may launch in March as rebranded Reno 5 5G
Motorola Moto One 5G Ace, Moto G Stylus 2021, Moto G Power 2021 launched: Price and specifications
CES 2021 starts today: Here's a guide to the first big tech event of the year; from schedule to what you can expect
Rebooting Economy 57: When and how will industry take India to next level of growth?
5 trends shaping the growth of luxury housing in India
Rebooting Economy 56: Why India should follow agricultural development-led industrialisation growth model
Rebooting Economy 55: Farmer producer organisations best bet for small, marginal farmers
Real estate industry 2021: What can the sector look forward to? Is the worst behind us?
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Here are success mantras from the world's richest man
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
From Johnson to Ardern: World leaders express shock at siege of US Capitol
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
05:09
70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan
05:34
12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist
03:01
India should invest in primary healthcare in Budget 2021: WHO's Swaminathan
02:22
Twitter suspends Trump's account; Brazilian Prez asks for vaccines
02:01
Woman fraudulently uses Ratan Tata's car number
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Real GVA at basic prices is estimated at Rs 123.39 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against Rs 133.01 lakh crore in 2019- 20, showing a contraction of 7.2 per cent.
STORY:
SHIVANI SHARMA
DESIGN:
PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
