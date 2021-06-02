Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP - Photos-1
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP

Total revenue receipts of the government during the fiscal is estimated at Rs 16.3 lakh crore, 3 per cent lower than the previous year but almost 5 per cent higher than the revised estimate of FY21.
