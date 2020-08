The FMCG slowdown which started from March, got amplified in April-May when the industry declined by 28 per cent as compared to the same period last year. This was due to massive disruptions in production and supply chain, and low consumer confidence. However, June saw a revival with the industry clocking 4.5 per cent growth compared to year ago.





Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava