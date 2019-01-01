FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter

Businesstoday
'Rail roko': Trains to be delayed as farmers block tracks in protest of farm laws
IIT Madras researchers find new method to make AIDS drug more effective
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 1.22 lakh beneficiaries administered first dose in single day in Rajasthan
India issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from UK, Brazil, South Africa
Privatisation of central PSEs during recession a 'horrible idea', says Pronab Sen
'Sensitive, not for disclosure': 35 out of 4 lakh sellers on Amazon sold two-thirds of total goods
How Amazon used Cloudtail, Appario to snowball its India sales
'Outdated info, no non-compliance': Amazon trashes claims of dodging Indian rules
'Modi is not an intellectual': Amazon's description of PM in internal documents
RIL deal: Amazon requests NCLT not to permit Future Group shareholders' meet
YES Bank share price jumps 4% after 4-day fall
GAIL stock price hits new 52-week high on buyback approval
RailTel IPO subscribed 7.6 times on last day; price band fixed at Rs 93-94
Share Market Live: Sensex drops 350 points, Nifty below 15,120; HCL Tech, Dr Reddy, Axis Bank top losers
Stocks in news: GAIL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jindal Stainless, Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement
Ask The Expert: How to earn Rs 1.5 crore by investing Rs 7,000 per month in mutual funds?
ITR filing: Failed to submit investment proofs? You can still save taxes
Irdai asks insurance firms to issue Digilocker to policyholders
SBI Mutual Fund to distribute Rs 9,122 crore to unitholders of Franklin's 6 shut schemes
Income tax pampers senior citizens with extra benefits; here's the list
Privatisation of central PSEs during recession a 'horrible idea', says Pronab Sen
South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection, says Pfizer
No billing problems at pumps as petrol prices breach Rs 100-mark, say dealers
Citigroup can't recover Revlon payouts after $900 million gaffe: US court
Skoda Kushaq to premiere on March 18; to compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
Delhi Police asks Zoom questions on meeting attended by Disha Ravi and other activists
Facebook unfriends Australia: news sites go dark in content row
Apple M1 chip has now got hackers coding native malware, this is how you can save your MacBook
Xiaomi to launch wider range of smart home products this year, confirms company executive
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini users with cracked rear glass may no longer require replacing the entire device
Surviving COVID: Businesses need to think on their feet; revisit strategies, says Ajay Piramal
Rebooting Economy 67: Set the record straight before setting up a Bad Bank
How logistics players can secure a robust supply chain for COVID-19 vaccination drive
From launch to growth: Why incubators need to re-strategise in post-covid world
Enabling SMBs with technology: Top trends, guidelines for 2021
What is a toolkit and how is it related to farmers' protests?
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs
COVID-19: Centre issues fresh SOPs for the workplace
SEBI paves way for LIC IPO; India Inc's profits touch another high
Opting for new tax regime? Think twice
Another lockdown likely in Mumbai; Tata to buy stake in BigBasket
Toolkit conspiracy: Delhi Police digs deeper, looks into Nikita Jacob's role
BMC mulls local lockdown as Mumbai witnesses fresh spike in COVID cases
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
The industry's value-a combination of volume and revenue-rose 7.3% YoY in the quarter ended December. The fast-moving consumer goods sector saw its value grow for the second straight quarter.
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check
What's the impact of COVID-19 on world trade?
India Inc employees to get a 6.4% average salary hike in 2021
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
How financial market performed in January 2021
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
