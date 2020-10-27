FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21 - Photos-1
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21

Foreign portfolio investors have raised their stakes in nearly 41 per cent of BSE 500 stocks during the September quarter.

Story: Niti Kiran
Design: Mohsin Shaikh

