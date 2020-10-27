FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21

Businesstoday
GST evasion: Govt to create database of 'risky' companies
Growth not a concern; India fits well in our long-term plan: Temasek India head
Govt extends Unlock 5.0 guidelines till November 30
Compound interest waiver: Banks to issue cashback by November 5 for 'loyal' borrowers
Anyone can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; Centre notifies law
Maharashtra govt to woo Tesla with land parcels in plum locations
Flipkart trumped Amazon in the 1st festive sale: Redseer
Was Amazon really interested in Future Group?
Tata Motors Q2 results: Loss widens to Rs 307 crore, revenue declines 18%
Facebook India public policy chief Ankhi Das steps down
Finolex Industries share rises 8% on strong Q2 earnings
IPCA Labs share hits all-time high on likely inclusion in MSCI India index
CEAT share hits 52-week high on four-fold rise in Q2 profit
Sensex ends 376 points higher, Nifty at 11,522; Kotak Bank, Nestle top gainers
Angel Broking share zooms 20% after firm reports highest-ever quarterly profit
Mirae Asset launches India's first passive ESG funds; should you invest?
Big sops for retail borrowers missing in govt's interest relief
Kotak Health Shield: Rs 1 crore fixed benefit health plan from a life insurer
ITR 2020-21: Made high value expenses? No exemption from tax filing
Not happy with your health plan? Port it to new one and carry loyalty benefits
Kudos Aditya Puri! Kotak Mahindra Bank lauds ex-HDFC Bank MD, CEO
Ceat Q2 results: Net profit jumps four-fold, revenue up 17%
Hero MotoCorp to sell, develop Harley-Davidson bikes in India; deal signed
COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available in early 2021: K'taka health minister
Samsung Galaxy M51 review: Heavy Duty
Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm F2.8 S lens will start shipping earlier than expected
Facebook India policy head Ankhi Das resigns weeks after hate speech controversy
Oppo Smart TV with 120Hz panel could launch in India soon
Zoom starts rolling out end-to-end encryption feature, here's how to enable it
Rebooting Economy 40: Why Punjab farmers burn stubble?
Rebooting Economy 39: Why nobody questions industries polluting Delhi air the most?
Rebooting Economy 38: What makes stock markets and billionaires immune to coronavirus pandemic?
Personal finance tips for famous people: what celebrities need to do with their money
Fortune doesn't always favour the rich and famous; why celebrities also need to save
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21
Global trade drops 5% in September quarter
10 bucket-list trips you can start saving for now
Avoid these common errors while filing IT returns
New series of consumer price index for industrial workers has been released
Airtel launches cloud-based 'Airtel IQ'; Tedros warns against vaccine nationalism
"No jobs, how do we survive": Challenging state of daily wagers in Bihar amid pandemic
US leaders arrive in Delhi for third India-US 2+2 ministerial talks
DGCA approves weekly flights; AstraZeneca, J&J resume vaccine trials
Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor category'; some areas dip to 'severe'
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
Foreign portfolio investors have raised their stakes in nearly 41 per cent of BSE 500 stocks during the September quarter.
